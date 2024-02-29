Auburn attempts to make dash at top 10 in College Sports Wire’s power rankings

Auburn basketball is in the final stretch of its 2024 regular season, trying to make some final strides towards a good ranking in a final polls. After winning on the road over Georgia on Saturday, the Tigers find themselves doing just that.

Auburn rose up to the No. 11 spot in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. Andy Patton seems to view the Tigers the exact same way, as they are also ranked No. 11 in College Sports Wire’s power rankings.

In Auburn’s victory against the Bulldogs, it shot over 60% from the field and over 50% from 3-point range. Four different players found their way into double digits in the scoring column, including Aden Holloway, who had been struggling as of late.

Patton has the Tigers as the second-highest-ranked SEC team, only trailing to Tennessee at No. 4, which is who Auburn plays next on Wednesday. No. 14 Alabama, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 21 Florida also sit firmly in the standings, making up the rest of the five-team conference representation this week. Houston, UConn, Purdue and North Carolina make up the other teams in the top five.

The Tigers’ huge week began with a tough loss to No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday, but will look to bounce back against Mississippi State in a revenge game on Saturday.

