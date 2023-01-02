New Auburn assistant up for defensive line coach of the year

Hugh Freeze has hired one of the best assistant coaches in the country according to Football Scoop.

Jeremy Garrett, who recently followed Freeze to Auburn from Liberty to serve as defensive line coach, has been nominated by Football Scoop for defensive line coach of the year.

Liberty’s front unit was led by Kendy Charles and Durrell Johnson, who recorded 60 and 58 tackles respectively. Johnson led the Flames with nine sacks, and tackles for loss with 27.5. Johnson was also Liberty’s highest-graded defensive player according to Pro Football Focus with an 81.0.

Dennis Osagiede was also a key piece to Liberty’s defensive success. He was second on the team with six sacks, and 12.5 tackles for loss. As a team, Liberty made 109 tackles for loss, which ranks at the top of College Football, and recorded 45 sacks, which ranks No. 3 in the country.

Garrett is one of three former Liberty assistants that new head coach Hugh Freeze brought to the Plains, joining tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge. Garrett will serve as the defensive line coach for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

