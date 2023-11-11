Auburn at Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen and Stream on Saturday

The Arkansas football team will try to make it two wins in a row for the first time since opening the season with a pair of non-conference victories in early September, as Auburn comes to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium today for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

With the Hogs currently favored by 2.5 points over the Tigers, Fox Sports gives the home team a 57.3 percent chance to win the game.

Arkansas (3-6, 1-5 SEC) is coming off of a 39-36 overtime win against Florida in the Swamp, the program’s first victory in Gainesville. The win also snapped the Razorback’s six-game losing streak. Since losing four SEC games in a row, Auburn (5-4, 2-4 SEC) has bounced back with back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt the last two weeks.

The Razorbacks hope senior quarterback KJ Jefferson can continue his record-setting season, as he sits just 148 yards from breaking Tyler Wilson’s record of 7,765 career passing yards, and one touchdown away from breaking Brandon Allen’s school-record 64 passing TDs.

Fortunately, running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders returned with a nice bang last week, securing the Hogs’ first 100-yard rushing performance of the season, Sanders, who had missed the majority of the season with a knee injury, rushed 18 times for 103 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per tote.

Auburn defeated Arkansas 21-15 when the team’s first met in the 1984 Liberty Bowl. All the games between the two since then have come as members of the Southeastern Conference, with the Tigers holding an overall 19-12 advantage against the Hogs.

Sam Pittman is in his fourth season as Arkansas’ top Hog, with an overall record of 22-23. He has gone 11-21 in the SEC, after taking over a program that had lost 21 straight conference games. Hugh Freeze is in his first year as head coach at Auburn, but brought his No. 23 Liberty team to Fayetteville last season and defeated Arkansas, 21-19. Including the five seasons he was the head coach at Ole Miss, Freeze is 3-3 all-time against the Hogs.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, November 11

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network, and SEC+, ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

