Auburn at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Fayetteville

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

Auburn travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn football will enter the gates of Razorback Stadium in hopes of earning a win over Arkansas to gain bowl eligibility. The Razorbacks have had a challenging season to this point but found new life last Saturday in an upset win at Florida.

The Tigers have several advantages working for them but will need to shut down Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in order to earn the win. Head coach Hugh Freeze described how special Jefferson is to the Arkansas offense.

“It is just amazing some of the tackles he gets out of and then extends plays. That is certainly an area we got to look at. If you watch him enough you know you’re not going to get him on the ground every single time. You just hope those are not explosive runs or explosive passes that happen after you miss him. He is very strong and very difficult to get on the ground.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and Arkansas including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Arkansas. Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM

Ch. 191

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

Auburn Tigers injury report

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Biceps

Out for the season

 

Arkansas Razorbacks injury report

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

WR Andrew Armstrong

Undisclosed

Probable for Saturday’s game

P Devin Bale

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

RB Rashod Dubinion

Personal

Questionable for Saturday’s game

TE Ty Washington

Shoulder

Out for Saturday’s game

TE Luke Hasz

Shoulder

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Sam Mbake

Knee

Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn's key players to watch

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks key players to watch

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB KJ Jefferson (163-250/ 1,802 yards/ 18 TD)

  • RB Rocket Sanders (194 rush yards)

  • WR Andrew Armstrong (46 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD)

  • LB Jaheim Thomas (79 tackles)

  • LB Chris Paul Jr. (54 tackles)

