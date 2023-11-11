Auburn at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Fayetteville
Auburn travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Auburn football will enter the gates of Razorback Stadium in hopes of earning a win over Arkansas to gain bowl eligibility. The Razorbacks have had a challenging season to this point but found new life last Saturday in an upset win at Florida.
The Tigers have several advantages working for them but will need to shut down Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in order to earn the win. Head coach Hugh Freeze described how special Jefferson is to the Arkansas offense.
“It is just amazing some of the tackles he gets out of and then extends plays. That is certainly an area we got to look at. If you watch him enough you know you’re not going to get him on the ground every single time. You just hope those are not explosive runs or explosive passes that happen after you miss him. He is very strong and very difficult to get on the ground.”
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and Arkansas including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Arkansas. Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Sirius/XM
Ch. 191
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn Tigers injury report
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Biceps
Out for the season
Arkansas Razorbacks injury report
Undisclosed
Probable for Saturday’s game
P Devin Bale
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
RB Rashod Dubinion
Personal
Questionable for Saturday’s game
TE Ty Washington
Shoulder
Out for Saturday’s game
TE Luke Hasz
Shoulder
Out for Saturday’s game
WR Sam Mbake
Knee
Out for Saturday’s game
Auburn's key players to watch
QB Payton Thorne (117-183/ 1,269/ 10 TD/ 6 INT)
RB Jarquez Hunter (108 carries, 636 yards, 7 TD)
S Jaylin Simpson (4 INT)
LB Eugene Asante (67 tackles)
DL Marcus Harris (8 tackles for loss)
Arkansas Razorbacks key players to watch
QB KJ Jefferson (163-250/ 1,802 yards/ 18 TD)
RB Rocket Sanders (194 rush yards)
WR Andrew Armstrong (46 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD)
LB Jaheim Thomas (79 tackles)
LB Chris Paul Jr. (54 tackles)