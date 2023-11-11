Auburn at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Fayetteville

Auburn travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn football will enter the gates of Razorback Stadium in hopes of earning a win over Arkansas to gain bowl eligibility. The Razorbacks have had a challenging season to this point but found new life last Saturday in an upset win at Florida.

The Tigers have several advantages working for them but will need to shut down Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in order to earn the win. Head coach Hugh Freeze described how special Jefferson is to the Arkansas offense.

“It is just amazing some of the tackles he gets out of and then extends plays. That is certainly an area we got to look at. If you watch him enough you know you’re not going to get him on the ground every single time. You just hope those are not explosive runs or explosive passes that happen after you miss him. He is very strong and very difficult to get on the ground.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between Auburn and Arkansas including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Arkansas. Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM Ch. 191 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 99.3 FM Bainbridge, Georgia 930 AM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 102.9 FM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Eufaula 102.9 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Macon, Georgia 102.9 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Spartanburg, SC 1530 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn Tigers injury report

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Biceps Out for the season

Arkansas Razorbacks injury report

WR Andrew Armstrong Undisclosed Probable for Saturday’s game P Devin Bale Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game RB Rashod Dubinion Personal Questionable for Saturday’s game TE Ty Washington Shoulder Out for Saturday’s game TE Luke Hasz Shoulder Out for Saturday’s game WR Sam Mbake Knee Out for Saturday’s game

Auburn's key players to watch

QB Payton Thorne (117-183/ 1,269/ 10 TD/ 6 INT)

RB Jarquez Hunter (108 carries, 636 yards, 7 TD)

S Jaylin Simpson (4 INT)

LB Eugene Asante (67 tackles)

DL Marcus Harris (8 tackles for loss)

Arkansas Razorbacks key players to watch

QB KJ Jefferson (163-250/ 1,802 yards/ 18 TD)

RB Rocket Sanders (194 rush yards)

WR Andrew Armstrong (46 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD)

LB Jaheim Thomas (79 tackles)

LB Chris Paul Jr. (54 tackles)

