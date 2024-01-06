Auburn at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Fayetteville
The Auburn Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Auburn (11-2) closed their nonconference slate with a bang on Tuesday by defeating Penn, 88-68 for its sixth-straight victory. During the stretch, Auburn has won every game by at least 16 points and each game by a margin of 24 points.
The Tigers will look to continue its hot streak on Saturday by making the trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4) to kick off the SEC campaign at 1 p.m. CT.
Over the six-game win streak, Auburn has relied heavily on forwards Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams, as well as bench players Chad Baker-Mazara, Dylan Cardwell, and KD Johnson.
Now that it is time to flip over to the SEC portion of the schedule, head coach Bruce Pearl wants to see his players compete at the highest level they can achieve.
“What happens is when you get into conference play and you play against your best teams, typically your best players have to play their best games. That’s what has to happen. In conference play, our best players have to play their best games. We have balance and depth, and it helps us in foul trouble or God forbid an injury. Now that we’re at where we are at in conference play, our best players have to be there for us to win, they just do.”
Below, you will find key information for Saturday’s game between Auburn and Arkansas in Fayetteville such as a broadcast guide, projected starters, and an injury report.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Time: 1 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s Arena. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will begin at 12:30 CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.
Sirius/XM
Ch. 390
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
540 AM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn's projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Aden Holloway
Fr.
10/5
1.3
3.9
G
Denver Jones
Jr.
8.0
2.5
1.7
G
Chris Moore
Sr.
3.5
1.8
1.2
F
Jaylin Williams
Gr.
11.5
4.9
2.0
C
Johni Broome
Jr.
15.8
8.7
1.6
Arkansas' projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Devo Davis
Sr.
7.4
4.6
2.8
G
Tramon Mark
Jr.
17.0
3.3
1.5
G
Keyon Menifield
So.
15.0
4.3
3.0
F
Chandler Lawson
Sr.
5.3
4.2
0.5
F
Trevon Brazille
So.
9.8
6.8
0.7
Auburn's injury report
No Injuries Reported
Arkansas' injury report
G Khalif Battle
Ankle
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Auburn's key players
G Johni Broome
G Aden Holloway
F Jaylin Williams
Arkansas' key players
G Tremon Mark
G Keyon Menifield
F Devo Davis