Auburn at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Fayetteville

The Auburn Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (11-2) closed their nonconference slate with a bang on Tuesday by defeating Penn, 88-68 for its sixth-straight victory. During the stretch, Auburn has won every game by at least 16 points and each game by a margin of 24 points.

The Tigers will look to continue its hot streak on Saturday by making the trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4) to kick off the SEC campaign at 1 p.m. CT.

Over the six-game win streak, Auburn has relied heavily on forwards Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams, as well as bench players Chad Baker-Mazara, Dylan Cardwell, and KD Johnson.

Now that it is time to flip over to the SEC portion of the schedule, head coach Bruce Pearl wants to see his players compete at the highest level they can achieve.

“What happens is when you get into conference play and you play against your best teams, typically your best players have to play their best games. That’s what has to happen. In conference play, our best players have to play their best games. We have balance and depth, and it helps us in foul trouble or God forbid an injury. Now that we’re at where we are at in conference play, our best players have to be there for us to win, they just do.”

Below, you will find key information for Saturday’s game between Auburn and Arkansas in Fayetteville such as a broadcast guide, projected starters, and an injury report.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

  • Time: 1 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Saturday’s Arena. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will begin at 12:30 CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Auburn's projected starting five

Pos.

Name

Class

PPG

RPG

APG

G

Aden Holloway

Fr.

10/5

1.3

3.9

G

Denver Jones

Jr.

8.0

2.5

1.7

G

Chris Moore

Sr.

3.5

1.8

1.2

F

Jaylin Williams

Gr.

11.5

4.9

2.0

C

Johni Broome

Jr.

15.8

8.7

1.6

 

Arkansas' projected starting five

Pos.

Name

Class

PPG

RPG

APG

G

Devo Davis

Sr.

7.4

4.6

2.8

G

Tramon Mark

Jr.

17.0

3.3

1.5

G

Keyon Menifield

So.

15.0

4.3

3.0

F

Chandler Lawson

Sr.

5.3

4.2

0.5

F

Trevon Brazille

So.

9.8

6.8

0.7

 

Auburn's injury report

No Injuries Reported

Arkansas' injury report

G Khalif Battle

Ankle

Questionable for Saturday’s game

Auburn's key players

  • G Johni Broome

  • G Aden Holloway

  • F Jaylin Williams

Arkansas' key players

  • G Tremon Mark

  • G Keyon Menifield

  • F Devo Davis

