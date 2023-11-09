Auburn at Arkansas: Players to Watch on Saturday
After finally getting off the schneid with a 39-36 overtime win at Florida last week, the Arkansas football team (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will try to keep the momentum headed in the right direction, as Auburn comes to town on Saturday.
Razorback kicker Cam Little came up big with four field goals in the win over the Gators, including a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers to help send the game to overtime.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a 25-yard scoring run in the fourth, then hit Tyrone Broden with a 4-yard TD strike in overtime to end the game. The offense also benefitted with the return of all-SEC running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who came back to give Arkansas its first 100-yard rushing performance of the season–103 yards on 18 carries.
Auburn (5-4, 2-4 SEC) is riding the arm and legs of junior quarterback Payton Thorne on offense, and the instincts and aggression of junior linebacker Eugene Asante on the defensive side.
Here are 12 players to watch in Saturday’s game between the Razorbacks and Tigers:
ARKANSAS: QB KJ Jefferson
AUBURN: QB Payton Thorne
ARKANSAS: RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders
AUBURN: RB Jarquez Hunter
ARKANSAS: WR Andrew Armstrong
AUBURN: K Alex McPherson
ARKANSAS: LB Jaheim Thomas
AUBURN: LB Eugene Asante
ARKANSAS: LB Chris "Pooh" Paul
The 6-foot-1, 233-pound sophomore has had to battle some injuries this season, but seems to be back at full speed for the Hogs. Since sitting out the Alabama game with an injury, Pooh has collected 17 total tackles over the past two games, against Mississippi State and Florida.