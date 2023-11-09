Auburn at Arkansas: Players to Watch on Saturday

After finally getting off the schneid with a 39-36 overtime win at Florida last week, the Arkansas football team (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will try to keep the momentum headed in the right direction, as Auburn comes to town on Saturday.

Razorback kicker Cam Little came up big with four field goals in the win over the Gators, including a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers to help send the game to overtime.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a 25-yard scoring run in the fourth, then hit Tyrone Broden with a 4-yard TD strike in overtime to end the game. The offense also benefitted with the return of all-SEC running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who came back to give Arkansas its first 100-yard rushing performance of the season–103 yards on 18 carries.

Auburn (5-4, 2-4 SEC) is riding the arm and legs of junior quarterback Payton Thorne on offense, and the instincts and aggression of junior linebacker Eugene Asante on the defensive side.

Here are 12 players to watch in Saturday’s game between the Razorbacks and Tigers:

ARKANSAS: QB KJ Jefferson

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound senior got it done against the Gators with 255 passing yards and a touchdown, to go along with 92 rushing yards and another TD. He now has 1,804 passing yards this season with 16 TD strikes. He is just 148 yards from breaking Tyler Wilson’s record of 7,765 career passing yards.

AUBURN: QB Payton Thorne

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound junior has been solid for the Tigers this season with 1,269 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 337 yards and two scores.

ARKANSAS: RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

AUBURN: RB Jarquez Hunter

The 5-foot-10, 210-poiund junior has averaged nearly six yards per carry this season, racking up a team-high 636 rushing yards, with seven touchdowns. He also has 11 catches for 94 yards.

ARKANSAS: WR Andrew Armstrong

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound senior continues to be Jefferson’s primary target in the passing game, with his 46 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns. He only had three catches against Florida, but made the most of them with 103 yards.

AUBURN: K Alex McPherson

The 5-foot-9, 154-pound freshman is the brother of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson , but is quickly making a name for himself. The youngster has remained perfect all season, drilling all 29 of his extra points, and all nine of his field-goal attempts, with a long of 53.

ARKANSAS: LB Jaheim Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior continues to be the leader of the Razorback defense, leading the team with 79 tackles, which is fourth in the SEC. He has also shown pressure with 3.5 sacks, second only to Landon Jackson ’s six.

AUBURN: LB Eugene Asante

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound junior has roamed all over the field for the Tigers this season, leading the team with 67 tackles, is tied for the lead with 4.5 sacks, and has deflected a pass and recovered a fumble.

ARKANSAS: LB Chris "Pooh" Paul

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound sophomore has had to battle some injuries this season, but seems to be back at full speed for the Hogs. Since sitting out the Alabama game with an injury, Pooh has collected 17 total tackles over the past two games, against Mississippi State and Florida.

AUBURN: DL Marcus Harris

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior clogs up the middle for the Tigers as a stout run-stopper, but also knows how to put on the pressure, with a team-high 4.5 sacks, to go along with 35 tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

ARKANSAS: CB Dwight McGlothern

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound senior has also battled the injury bug this season, but looked solid against the Gators last week, registering five tackles. He has forced a fumble this season and still leads the Hogs with two interceptions.

AUBURN: CB Jaylin Simpson

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound senior leads the Tigers with four interceptions this season, including a pick six in the season opener. He registered a season-high six tackles against Vanderbilt last week.

