Auburn and Arkansas has always been a competitive series

Except for the Gus Malzahn years, Arkansas and Auburn was a toss-up game most of the time.

Before Malzahn took over Auburn as the head coach in 2013, the series was 10-10-1.

The two teams tied at 24 on Halloween 1992 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, which was the first year Arkansas was in the SEC.

Since then, the biggest winning streak the Razorbacks have joined over Auburn is just two, under Houston Nutt in 1998 and 1999 along with 2001 and 2002 and then Bobby Petrino in 2008 and 2009 and then 2011 and 2012 with both Petrino and John L. Smith.

Probably the biggest game the two have ever played was in 2010.

Auburn, who was 6-0 and No. 7 in America, was hosting No. 12 Arkansas, who had only lost to Alabama at home three weeks prior.

Cam Newton rushed for 188 yards and threw for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the two teams combined for 1,036 yards of total offense in a 65-43 shootout.

Tyler Wilson came in to relieve the late Ryan Mallett, who went out with a shoulder injury late in the second quarter.

Wilson threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns, but it was not enough. Auburn eventually went undefeated and Newton won the Heisman Trophy and the Tigers defeated Oregon for the BCS national title.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire