Auburn at Appalachian State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday’s game

The Auburn Tigers play Appalachian State on Sunday at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (5-1) are feeling great after earning a huge 74-57 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers will now hit the road for their first true road contest of the season against Appalachian State (5-2).

The Mountaineers are projected to finish second in the Sun Belt this season and will provide a solid road test for Auburn as this will be the lone true road game that they will play ahead of SEC play. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl believes that playing in a tough road environment will prepare his team for the always challenging road gauntlet of the SEC.

“That’s the reason why we scheduled it, to have that test and environment. What it’ll do is it will elevate the level of Appalachian State’s play. They are athletic, great size, they’ll be jacked up. We have to be able to handle their elevated play and at the same time, not let the environment disrupt our play. We have a great example of it at Neville Arena. We understand what the best atmosphere in college basketball feels like and looks like.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at Appalachian State such as a broadcast guide, injury report, and potential starting lineups.

How to watch Sunday's game

The Montgomery Advertiser

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: Noon CT

TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Derek Jones, David Padgett)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Sunday's game

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Sunday’s game at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Sirius/XM Ch. 389 Abbeville 98.7 FM Albany, Georgia 102.9 FM Alexander City 97.5 FM Andalusia 93.7 FM Atlanta, Georgia 1010 AM Auburn 94.3 FM Birmingham 100.5 FM Centre 100.5 FM Centre 990 AM Columbus, Georgia 540 AM Cullman 92.1 FM Cullman 98.3 FM Demopolis 106.5 FM Dothan 102.5 FM Evergreen 101.1 FM Flomaton 105.1 FM Florence 94.9 FM Foley 92.5 FM Foley 1310 AM Fort Payne 100.9 FM Fort Payne 1250 AM Gadsden 1350 AM Greenville 94.3 FM Hackleburg 95.5 FM Huntsville 100.3 FM Jasper 88.5 FM LaGrange, Georgia 102.3 FM Mobile 106.5 FM Montgomery 92.3 FM Moulton 97.9 FM Ocean Springs, Mississippi 106.5 FM Oxford 92.7 FM Panama City, Florida 104.3 FM Pensacola, Florida 105.1 FM Roanoke 102.3 FM Scottsboro 1050 AM Selma 1490 AM Sylacauga 100.3 FM Sylacauga 1290 AM Thomasville 95.5 FM Troy 970 AM Tuscaloosa 100.5 FM Vernon 100.7 FM Vernon 1380 AM

Auburn's Injury Report

The Montgomery Advertiser

No Injuries Reported

Appalachian State Injury Report

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

No Injuries Reported

Auburn's projected starting five

The Montgomery Advertiser

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Aden Holloway Fr. 11.0 1.0 3.5 G Denver Jones Jr. 8.5 2.3 1.8 G Chris Moore Sr. 3.2 2.8 1.8 F Jaylin Williams Gr. 8.0 6.2 1.3 C Johni Broome Jr. 17.8 8.5 1.8

Appalachian State projected starting five

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Xavion Brown Jr. 2.1 4.0 3.3 G Terence Harcum Jr. 9.7 2.0 0.6 F Donovan Gregory Sr. 13.1 4.1 2.7 F Justin Abson So. 7.0 7.9 0.9 F Tre’von Spillers Jr. 12.3 7.6 0.1

Auburn players to watch

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Johni Broome

Chad Baker-Mazara

Aden Holloway

Appalachian State players to watch

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Gregory

Terence Harcum

Chris Mantis

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire