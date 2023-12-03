Auburn at Appalachian State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday’s game
The Auburn Tigers play Appalachian State on Sunday at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers (5-1) are feeling great after earning a huge 74-57 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers will now hit the road for their first true road contest of the season against Appalachian State (5-2).
The Mountaineers are projected to finish second in the Sun Belt this season and will provide a solid road test for Auburn as this will be the lone true road game that they will play ahead of SEC play. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl believes that playing in a tough road environment will prepare his team for the always challenging road gauntlet of the SEC.
“That’s the reason why we scheduled it, to have that test and environment. What it’ll do is it will elevate the level of Appalachian State’s play. They are athletic, great size, they’ll be jacked up. We have to be able to handle their elevated play and at the same time, not let the environment disrupt our play. We have a great example of it at Neville Arena. We understand what the best atmosphere in college basketball feels like and looks like.”
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at Appalachian State such as a broadcast guide, injury report, and potential starting lineups.
How to watch Sunday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Time: Noon CT
TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Derek Jones, David Padgett)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Sunday's game
The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Sunday’s game at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.
Auburn's Injury Report
No Injuries Reported
Appalachian State Injury Report
No Injuries Reported
Auburn's projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Aden Holloway
Fr.
11.0
1.0
3.5
G
Denver Jones
Jr.
8.5
2.3
1.8
G
Chris Moore
Sr.
3.2
2.8
1.8
F
Jaylin Williams
Gr.
8.0
6.2
1.3
C
Johni Broome
Jr.
17.8
8.5
1.8
Appalachian State projected starting five
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Xavion Brown
Jr.
2.1
4.0
3.3
G
Terence Harcum
Jr.
9.7
2.0
0.6
F
Donovan Gregory
Sr.
13.1
4.1
2.7
F
Justin Abson
So.
7.0
7.9
0.9
F
Tre’von Spillers
Jr.
12.3
7.6
0.1
Auburn players to watch
Johni Broome
Chad Baker-Mazara
Aden Holloway
Appalachian State players to watch
Donovan Gregory
Terence Harcum
Chris Mantis