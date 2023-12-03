Advertisement

Auburn at Appalachian State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday’s game

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

The Auburn Tigers play Appalachian State on Sunday at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (5-1) are feeling great after earning a huge 74-57 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers will now hit the road for their first true road contest of the season against Appalachian State (5-2).

The Mountaineers are projected to finish second in the Sun Belt this season and will provide a solid road test for Auburn as this will be the lone true road game that they will play ahead of SEC play. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl believes that playing in a tough road environment will prepare his team for the always challenging road gauntlet of the SEC.

“That’s the reason why we scheduled it, to have that test and environment. What it’ll do is it will elevate the level of Appalachian State’s play. They are athletic, great size, they’ll be jacked up. We have to be able to handle their elevated play and at the same time, not let the environment disrupt our play. We have a great example of it at Neville Arena. We understand what the best atmosphere in college basketball feels like and looks like.”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at Appalachian State such as a broadcast guide, injury report, and potential starting lineups.

How to watch Sunday's game

The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

  • Time: Noon CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN 2 (Derek Jones, David Padgett)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Sunday's game

The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Auburn Sports Network will have live coverage of Sunday’s game at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina. Pregame coverage with Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT. Find your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Sirius/XM

Ch. 389

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

540 AM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

 

Auburn's Injury Report

The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser

No Injuries Reported

Appalachian State Injury Report

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

No Injuries Reported

Auburn's projected starting five

The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser

Pos.

Name

Class

PPG

RPG

APG

G

Aden Holloway

Fr.

11.0

1.0

3.5

G

Denver Jones

Jr.

8.5

2.3

1.8

G

Chris Moore

Sr.

3.2

2.8

1.8

F

Jaylin Williams

Gr.

8.0

6.2

1.3

C

Johni Broome

Jr.

17.8

8.5

1.8

 

Appalachian State projected starting five

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

Name

Class

PPG

RPG

APG

G

Xavion Brown

Jr.

2.1

4.0

3.3

G

Terence Harcum

Jr.

9.7

2.0

0.6

F

Donovan Gregory

Sr.

13.1

4.1

2.7

F

Justin Abson

So.

7.0

7.9

0.9

F

Tre’von Spillers

Jr.

12.3

7.6

0.1

 

Auburn players to watch

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers
Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

  • Johni Broome

  • Chad Baker-Mazara

  • Aden Holloway

Appalachian State players to watch

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

  • Donovan Gregory

  • Terence Harcum

  • Chris Mantis

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire