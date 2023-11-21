Auburn announces depth chart for Iron Bowl

The Auburn Tigers are looking to close out the regular season with a bang when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ___ edition of the Iron Bowl

The Tigers are looking to put their shocking 31-10 loss to New Mexico State behind them and are making some changes on the offensive depth chart. The Tigers are shaking up the starting rotation at all three wide receiver spots, with each featuring multiple starters.

Caleb Burton III is now listed as a starter at slot receiver, while Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Camden brown are now possible starters at the outside spots.

All three of them have seen their roles increase recently as Hugh Freeze and Co. look to spark a struggling passing attack.

Here is a look at Auburn’s full depth chart for Saturday’s game, which is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be on CBS.

Quarterback

Photo by Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Payton Thorne

Backups: Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner

Running Back

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jarquez Hunter

Backups: Damari Alston, Brian Battie, Jeremiah Cobb

Tight End

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Starter: Rivaldo Fairweather OR Luke Deal

Backups: Tyler Fromm OR Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley

Wide Receiver

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Starter: Malcolm Johnson Jr. OR Jyaire Shorter OR Omari Kelly

Backup: Koy Moore

Wide Receiver

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Caleb Burton III OR Jay Fair OR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Wide Receiver

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Starter: Camden Brown OR Shane Hooks

Backups: Nick Mardner

Left Tackle

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Dillon Wade

Backup: Jaden Muskrat

Left Guard

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Gunner Britton

Backup: Tate Johnson

Center

Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics

Starter: Avery Jones OR Connor Lew

Right Guard

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Kam Stutts

Backup: Jeremiah Wright OR Jalil Irvin

Right Tackle

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Izavion Miller

Backup: Jaden Muskrat

Defensive End

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Keldric Faulk

Backups: Zykevious Walker

Nose Tackle

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Justin Rogers

Backup: Jayson Jones

Defensive Tackle

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Marcus Harris

Backup: Lawrence Johnson

Jack

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Jalen McLeod

Backups: Elijah McAllister, Stephen Sings V

Middle Linebacker

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Starter: Austin Keys

Backups: Larry Nixon III, Wesley Steiner

Weakside Linebacker

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Starter: Eugene Asante

Backup: Cam Riley

Fieldside Cornerback

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: D.J. James

Backup: Kayin Lee OR Colton Hood

Star

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Keionte Scott

Backup: Donovan Kaufman, Champ Anthony

Field Safety

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Jaylin Simpson

Backup: Caleb Wooden, Griffin Speaks

Weakside Safety

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Zion Puckett

Backups: Marquise Gilbert, Terrance Love

Boundary Cornerback

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Nehemiah Pritchett

Backups: J.D. Rhym

Punt Returner

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Keionte Scott

Backup: Koy Moore

Kick Returner

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Brian Battie, Jarquez Hunter

Specialist

Photo by Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Punter: Oscar Chapman

Place Kicker: Alex McPherson

Holder: Oscar Chapman

Long Snapper: Jacob Quattlebaum OR Reed Hughes

