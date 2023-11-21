Auburn announces depth chart for Iron Bowl
The Auburn Tigers are looking to close out the regular season with a bang when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ___ edition of the Iron Bowl
The Tigers are looking to put their shocking 31-10 loss to New Mexico State behind them and are making some changes on the offensive depth chart. The Tigers are shaking up the starting rotation at all three wide receiver spots, with each featuring multiple starters.
Caleb Burton III is now listed as a starter at slot receiver, while Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Camden brown are now possible starters at the outside spots.
All three of them have seen their roles increase recently as Hugh Freeze and Co. look to spark a struggling passing attack.
Here is a look at Auburn’s full depth chart for Saturday’s game, which is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be on CBS.
Quarterback
Starter: Payton Thorne
Backups: Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner
Running Back
Starter: Jarquez Hunter
Backups: Damari Alston, Brian Battie, Jeremiah Cobb
Tight End
Starter: Rivaldo Fairweather OR Luke Deal
Backups: Tyler Fromm OR Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley
Wide Receiver
Starter: Malcolm Johnson Jr. OR Jyaire Shorter OR Omari Kelly
Backup: Koy Moore
Wide Receiver
Starter: Caleb Burton III OR Jay Fair OR Ja’Varrius Johnson
Wide Receiver
Starter: Camden Brown OR Shane Hooks
Backups: Nick Mardner
Left Tackle
Starter: Dillon Wade
Backup: Jaden Muskrat
Left Guard
Starter: Gunner Britton
Backup: Tate Johnson
Center
Starter: Avery Jones OR Connor Lew
Right Guard
Starter: Kam Stutts
Backup: Jeremiah Wright OR Jalil Irvin
Right Tackle
Starter: Izavion Miller
Backup: Jaden Muskrat
Defensive End
Starter: Keldric Faulk
Backups: Zykevious Walker
Nose Tackle
Starter: Justin Rogers
Backup: Jayson Jones
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Marcus Harris
Backup: Lawrence Johnson
Jack
Starter: Jalen McLeod
Backups: Elijah McAllister, Stephen Sings V
Middle Linebacker
Starter: Austin Keys
Backups: Larry Nixon III, Wesley Steiner
Weakside Linebacker
Starter: Eugene Asante
Backup: Cam Riley
Fieldside Cornerback
Starter: D.J. James
Backup: Kayin Lee OR Colton Hood
Star
Starter: Keionte Scott
Backup: Donovan Kaufman, Champ Anthony
Field Safety
Starter: Jaylin Simpson
Backup: Caleb Wooden, Griffin Speaks
Weakside Safety
Starter: Zion Puckett
Backups: Marquise Gilbert, Terrance Love
Boundary Cornerback
Starter: Nehemiah Pritchett
Backups: J.D. Rhym
Punt Returner
Starter: Keionte Scott
Backup: Koy Moore
Kick Returner
Starters: Brian Battie, Jarquez Hunter
Specialist
Punter: Oscar Chapman
Place Kicker: Alex McPherson
Holder: Oscar Chapman
Long Snapper: Jacob Quattlebaum OR Reed Hughes