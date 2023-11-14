Auburn announces depth chart for game against New Mexico State

The Auburn Tigers have plenty of momentum after winning three straight SEC games to clinch a bowl appearance and they will look to keep it going when they play New Mexico State Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

After crushing the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s coaching staff have decided to keep the exact same depth chart for their Week 12 game against the Aggies.

It’s easy to see why they would keep the same depth chart, the Tigers had their most complete game of the season against the Razorbacks, excelling in all three phases and are playing their best football of the season.

Here is a look at Auburn’s full depth chart for Saturday’s game, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.

Quarterback

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Payton Thorne

Backups: Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner

Running Back

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Starter: Jarquez Hunter

Backups: Damari Alston, Brian Battie, Jeremiah Cobb

Tight End

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Starter: Rivaldo Fairweather OR Luke Deal

Backups: Tyler Fromm OR Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley

Wide Receiver

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Jyaire Shorter OR Omari Kelly

Backup: Koy Moore

Wide Receiver

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Jay Fair OR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Backup: Caleb Burton III

Wide Receiver

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Shane Hooks

Backups: Camden Brown OR Nick Mardner

Left Tackle

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Dillon Wade

Backup: Jaden Muskrat

Left Guard

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Gunner Britton

Backup: Tate Johnson

Center

Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics

Starter: Avery Jones OR Connor Lew

Right Guard

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Kam Stutts

Backup: Jeremiah Wright OR Jalil Irvin

Right Tackle

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Izavion Miller

Backup: Jaden Muskrat

Defensive End

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Keldric Faulk

Backups: Zykevious Walker

Nose Tackle

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Justin Rogers

Backup: Jayson Jones

Defensive Tackle

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Marcus Harris

Backup: Lawrence Johnson

Jack

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Jalen McLeod

Backups: Elijah McAllister, Stephen Sings V

Middle Linebacker

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Austin Keys

Backups: Larry Nixon III, Wesley Steiner

Weakside Linebacker

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Eugene Asante

Backup: Cam Riley

Fieldside Cornerback

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: D.J. James

Backup: Kayin Lee OR Colton Hood

Star

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Keionte Scott

Backup: Donovan Kaufman, Champ Anthony

Field Safety

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Starter: Jaylin Simpson

Backup: Caleb Wooden, Griffin Speaks

Weakside Safety

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Starter: Zion Puckett

Backups: Marquise Gilbert, Terrance Love

Boundary Cornerback

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Nehemiah Pritchett

Backups: J.D. Rhym

Punt Returner

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Starter: Keionte Scott OR Koy Moore

Kick Returner

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Starters: Brian Battie, Jarquez Hunter

Specialist

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Punter: Oscar Chapman

Place Kicker: Alex McPherson

Holder: Oscar Chapman

Long Snapper: Jacob Quattlebaum OR Reed Hughes

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire