Auburn announces depth chart for game against New Mexico State
The Auburn Tigers have plenty of momentum after winning three straight SEC games to clinch a bowl appearance and they will look to keep it going when they play New Mexico State Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
After crushing the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s coaching staff have decided to keep the exact same depth chart for their Week 12 game against the Aggies.
It’s easy to see why they would keep the same depth chart, the Tigers had their most complete game of the season against the Razorbacks, excelling in all three phases and are playing their best football of the season.
Here is a look at Auburn’s full depth chart for Saturday’s game, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.
Quarterback
Starter: Payton Thorne
Backups: Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner
Running Back
Starter: Jarquez Hunter
Backups: Damari Alston, Brian Battie, Jeremiah Cobb
Tight End
Starter: Rivaldo Fairweather OR Luke Deal
Backups: Tyler Fromm OR Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley
Wide Receiver
Starter: Jyaire Shorter OR Omari Kelly
Backup: Koy Moore
Wide Receiver
Starter: Jay Fair OR Ja’Varrius Johnson
Backup: Caleb Burton III
Wide Receiver
Starter: Shane Hooks
Backups: Camden Brown OR Nick Mardner
Left Tackle
Starter: Dillon Wade
Backup: Jaden Muskrat
Left Guard
Starter: Gunner Britton
Backup: Tate Johnson
Center
Starter: Avery Jones OR Connor Lew
Right Guard
Starter: Kam Stutts
Backup: Jeremiah Wright OR Jalil Irvin
Right Tackle
Starter: Izavion Miller
Backup: Jaden Muskrat
Defensive End
Starter: Keldric Faulk
Backups: Zykevious Walker
Nose Tackle
Starter: Justin Rogers
Backup: Jayson Jones
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Marcus Harris
Backup: Lawrence Johnson
Jack
Starter: Jalen McLeod
Backups: Elijah McAllister, Stephen Sings V
Middle Linebacker
Starter: Austin Keys
Backups: Larry Nixon III, Wesley Steiner
Weakside Linebacker
Starter: Eugene Asante
Backup: Cam Riley
Fieldside Cornerback
Starter: D.J. James
Backup: Kayin Lee OR Colton Hood
Star
Starter: Keionte Scott
Backup: Donovan Kaufman, Champ Anthony
Field Safety
Starter: Jaylin Simpson
Backup: Caleb Wooden, Griffin Speaks
Weakside Safety
Starter: Zion Puckett
Backups: Marquise Gilbert, Terrance Love
Boundary Cornerback
Starter: Nehemiah Pritchett
Backups: J.D. Rhym
Punt Returner
Starter: Keionte Scott OR Koy Moore
Kick Returner
Starters: Brian Battie, Jarquez Hunter
Specialist
Punter: Oscar Chapman
Place Kicker: Alex McPherson
Holder: Oscar Chapman
Long Snapper: Jacob Quattlebaum OR Reed Hughes