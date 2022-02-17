Auburn is among the toughest quarterback decisions in 2022

It isn’t just the Auburn Tigers who are facing a huge question revolving around the quarterback competition. There are several programs in the SEC alone that are facing that conundrum.

For Auburn, they have very little starting experience outside of the 2021 season. Newcomers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford’s previous teams made the list as well. Calzada knew that his chances of starting at Texas A&M were slim. Haynes King is expected to return and they signed five-star quarterback Conner Weigman. Not to mention they added a two-year starter from the LSU Tigers, Max Johnson.

LSU has problems of their own with Myles Brennan returning for a sixth year in the program along with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star signee, Walker Howard.

As far as Oregon Ducks go, they essentially completed a trade with Auburn. The staff added Bo Nix to their quarterback room and Robby Ashford returns to his home state of Alabama with the Tigers.

Recently, Bleacher Report put together the list of the top nine quarterback battles. We added one as an honorable mention, but we will get to the list in a moment.

What B/R Says About Auburn

Rising junior T.J. Finley played well when Nix went down to injury. He finished the year having thrown for 552 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception with a passer rating of 116.4 in the Tigers’ last three games of the season. Also on Auburn’s roster now, as mentioned previously, is former TAMU QB Zach Calzada. The former Aggies QB finished the season having thrown for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games in 2021. He was integral in Texas A&M’s upset of then-No. 1 Alabama, too.

The full list of the teams having huge quarterback battles in alphabetical order:

Auburn Tigers

The Competition:

Zach Calzada

TJ Finley

Robby Ashford

Clemson Tigers

The Competition:

DJ Uiagalelei

Cade Klubnik

Hunter Johnson

Florida Gators

The Competition:

Anthony Richardson

Emory Jones (provided he doesn’t transfer)

Jack Miller III

Max Brown

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Jalen Kitna

North Carolina Tar Heels

The Competition:

Jacolby Criswell

Drake Maye

Conner Harrell

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Competition:

Drew Pyne

Tyler Buchner

Steve Angeli

Ole Miss Rebels

The Competition:

Jaxson Dart

Luke Altmyer

Kinkead Dent

Oregon Ducks

The Competition:

Bo Nix

Ty Thompson

Jay Butterfield

Texas Longhorns

The Competition:

Hudson Card

Quinn Ewers

Maalik Murphy

Texas A&M Aggies

The Competition:

Haynes King

Max Johnson

Conner Weigman

Honorable Mention: LSU Tigers

The Competition:

Myles Brennan

Garrett Nussmeier

Walker Howard

