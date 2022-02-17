Auburn is among the toughest quarterback decisions in 2022
It isn’t just the Auburn Tigers who are facing a huge question revolving around the quarterback competition. There are several programs in the SEC alone that are facing that conundrum.
For Auburn, they have very little starting experience outside of the 2021 season. Newcomers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford’s previous teams made the list as well. Calzada knew that his chances of starting at Texas A&M were slim. Haynes King is expected to return and they signed five-star quarterback Conner Weigman. Not to mention they added a two-year starter from the LSU Tigers, Max Johnson.
LSU has problems of their own with Myles Brennan returning for a sixth year in the program along with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star signee, Walker Howard.
As far as Oregon Ducks go, they essentially completed a trade with Auburn. The staff added Bo Nix to their quarterback room and Robby Ashford returns to his home state of Alabama with the Tigers.
Recently, Bleacher Report put together the list of the top nine quarterback battles. We added one as an honorable mention, but we will get to the list in a moment.
What B/R Says About Auburn
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rising junior T.J. Finley played well when Nix went down to injury. He finished the year having thrown for 552 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception with a passer rating of 116.4 in the Tigers’ last three games of the season.
Also on Auburn’s roster now, as mentioned previously, is former TAMU QB Zach Calzada. The former Aggies QB finished the season having thrown for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games in 2021. He was integral in Texas A&M’s upset of then-No. 1 Alabama, too.
The full list of the teams having huge quarterback battles in alphabetical order:
Auburn Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
Zach Calzada
TJ Finley
Robby Ashford
Clemson Tigers
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
DJ Uiagalelei
Cade Klubnik
Hunter Johnson
Florida Gators
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
Anthony Richardson
Emory Jones (provided he doesn’t transfer)
Jack Miller III
Max Brown
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Jalen Kitna
North Carolina Tar Heels
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
Jacolby Criswell
Drake Maye
Conner Harrell
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Competition:
Drew Pyne
Tyler Buchner
Steve Angeli
Ole Miss Rebels
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
Jaxson Dart
Luke Altmyer
Kinkead Dent
Oregon Ducks
AP Photo/Butch Dill
The Competition:
Bo Nix
Ty Thompson
Jay Butterfield
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
Hudson Card
Quinn Ewers
Maalik Murphy
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition:
Haynes King
Max Johnson
Conner Weigman
Honorable Mention: LSU Tigers
AP Photo/L.G. Patterson
The Competition:
Myles Brennan
Garrett Nussmeier
Walker Howard
