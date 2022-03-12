Auburn among top schools for three-star tight end Lafayette Kaiuway
The Auburn Tigers offense could use many more playmakers in the passing game. Recently, three-star tight end from Texas, Lafayette Kaiuway listed War Eagle among his top schools.
The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher projects best as a tight end though he has the skills to play multiple spots on the offense. He could be an in-line traditional tight end, line up in the slot or line up out wide in the ‘X’ role.
Kaiuway shows the ability to high-point the football and the size to go up over smaller defensive backs. Kaiuway and Landen King could be interchangeable in this role for the Tigers, provided Kaiuway chooses to come to The Plains for his collegiate career.
Lafayette Kaiuway’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
56
24
Rivals
3
–
–
80
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
84
26
247 Composite
3
438
76
24
Vitals
Hometown
Arlington, Texas
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-4
Weight
235
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 23, 2022
No visit scheduled
Offers
Auburn
Baylor
Florida State
Houston
Miami (Fl)
North Carolina
Ole Miss
Oklahoma St
TCU
Texas
Texas Tech
Recruiting Projection
On3’s prediction machine is 97.8% Texas
Film
BEYOND BLESSED
TOP 11@SHTexanFootball @TrustMyEyesO @recruitgfx
*RECRUITMENT STILL OPEN* pic.twitter.com/1fbPdg8y7z
— Lafayette(LA) K. (@litkj09) March 9, 2022
