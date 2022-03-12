Auburn among top schools for three-star tight end Lafayette Kaiuway

The Auburn Tigers offense could use many more playmakers in the passing game. Recently, three-star tight end from Texas, Lafayette Kaiuway listed War Eagle among his top schools.

The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher projects best as a tight end though he has the skills to play multiple spots on the offense. He could be an in-line traditional tight end, line up in the slot or line up out wide in the ‘X’ role.

Kaiuway shows the ability to high-point the football and the size to go up over smaller defensive backs. Kaiuway and Landen King could be interchangeable in this role for the Tigers, provided Kaiuway chooses to come to The Plains for his collegiate career.

Lafayette Kaiuway’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 56 24 Rivals 3 – – 80 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 84 26 247 Composite 3 438 76 24

Vitals

Hometown Arlington, Texas Projected Position Tight End Height 6-4 Weight 235 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 23, 2022

No visit scheduled

Offers

Auburn

Baylor

Florida State

Houston

Miami (Fl)

North Carolina

Ole Miss

Oklahoma St

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

Recruiting Projection

On3’s prediction machine is 97.8% Texas

Film

Twitter

