Auburn among top schools for Texas cornerback in 2023 class
With the 2022 recruiting cycle wrapped up, the Auburn Tigers finished with the No. 18 class according to 247Sports team composite. Focus now shifts to the 2023 class. Auburn has one commitment so far, four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner from Auburn, Alabama.
On Monday, four-star cornerback Braxton Myers released his top 12 schools. He transferred from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, to Coppell. Auburn made the cut with fellow SEC schools Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss. They will have home-state competition for Myers from the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs. Texas signed his former high school teammate Terrance Brooks in the 2022 cycle after flipping him from Ohio State.
Auburn Wire breaks down his recruiting profile. Some recruiting services have him listed as a safety, but he projects best at cornerback.
Braxton Myers’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
106
21
6
Rivals
4
136
24
19
ESPN
4
117
22
14
On3 Recruiting
4
231
38
26
247 Composite
4
99
17
6
Vitals
Hometown
Coppell, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 28, 2021
No visit scheduled
Offers (Top 12)
Auburn
Arkansas
California
Clemson
Florida State
LSU
Michigan
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
USC
Texas
TCU
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball Predictions
Film
Top 12‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/DtIoGlfdQC
— Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) February 7, 2022
Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB