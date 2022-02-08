Auburn among top schools for Texas cornerback in 2023 class

With the 2022 recruiting cycle wrapped up, the Auburn Tigers finished with the No. 18 class according to 247Sports team composite. Focus now shifts to the 2023 class. Auburn has one commitment so far, four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner from Auburn, Alabama.

On Monday, four-star cornerback Braxton Myers released his top 12 schools. He transferred from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, to Coppell. Auburn made the cut with fellow SEC schools Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss. They will have home-state competition for Myers from the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs. Texas signed his former high school teammate Terrance Brooks in the 2022 cycle after flipping him from Ohio State.

Auburn Wire breaks down his recruiting profile. Some recruiting services have him listed as a safety, but he projects best at cornerback.

Braxton Myers’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 106 21 6 Rivals 4 136 24 19 ESPN 4 117 22 14 On3 Recruiting 4 231 38 26 247 Composite 4 99 17 6

Vitals

Hometown Coppell, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 28, 2021

No visit scheduled

Offers (Top 12)

Auburn

Arkansas

California

Clemson

Florida State

LSU

Michigan

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

USC

Texas

TCU

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Predictions

Film

Twitter

