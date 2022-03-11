Auburn among top schools for four-star power forward
It wasn’t all bad news on Friday as the Auburn Tigers were named among the top 10 choices for four-star forward Brandon Gardner.
The North Carolina product announced that Auburn, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers of the SEC would be among the teams vying for his commitment. The 6’7″ forward plays predominately on the inside. He can be a rim protector and glass cleaner.
Gardner scores a good amount of his points from in the paint and fights through contact. He is a player that will get to the charity stripe quite a bit. Gardner will need to develop a mid-range shot to keep defenses from limiting his impact at the next level.
Brandon Gardner’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
47
2
6
Rivals
4
53
–
–
ESPN
4
–
6
9
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
73
3
10
Vitals
Hometown
Raleigh, North Carolina
Projected Position
Power Forward
Height
6-7
Weight
200
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Jun. 15, 2021
No visit scheduled
Offers
Crystal Ball
No projections submitted
Film
2023 four-star Brandon Gardner is down to ten options: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Overtime Elite, and St. John’s.
Story: https://t.co/UQVzTcvBu8 pic.twitter.com/LyIW1rqnkV
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 11, 2022
