Auburn among top schools for four-star power forward

It wasn’t all bad news on Friday as the Auburn Tigers were named among the top 10 choices for four-star forward Brandon Gardner.

The North Carolina product announced that Auburn, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers of the SEC would be among the teams vying for his commitment. The 6’7″ forward plays predominately on the inside. He can be a rim protector and glass cleaner.

Gardner scores a good amount of his points from in the paint and fights through contact. He is a player that will get to the charity stripe quite a bit. Gardner will need to develop a mid-range shot to keep defenses from limiting his impact at the next level.

Brandon Gardner’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 47 2 6 Rivals 4 53 – – ESPN 4 – 6 9 On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 4 73 3 10

Vitals

Hometown Raleigh, North Carolina Projected Position Power Forward Height 6-7 Weight 200 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jun. 15, 2021

No visit scheduled

Offers

Auburn

Alabama

Florida

Georgetown

Georgia Tech

Kansas

LSU

Memphis

Overtime Elite

St Johns

Crystal Ball

No projections submitted

Film

Twitter

2023 four-star Brandon Gardner is down to ten options: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Overtime Elite, and St. John’s. Story: https://t.co/UQVzTcvBu8 pic.twitter.com/LyIW1rqnkV — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 11, 2022

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB