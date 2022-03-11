Auburn among top schools for four-star power forward

Patrick Conn
·1 min read
It wasn’t all bad news on Friday as the Auburn Tigers were named among the top 10 choices for four-star forward Brandon Gardner.

The North Carolina product announced that Auburn, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers of the SEC would be among the teams vying for his commitment. The 6’7″ forward plays predominately on the inside. He can be a rim protector and glass cleaner.

Gardner scores a good amount of his points from in the paint and fights through contact. He is a player that will get to the charity stripe quite a bit. Gardner will need to develop a mid-range shot to keep defenses from limiting his impact at the next level.

Brandon Gardner’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

47

2

6

Rivals

4

53

ESPN

4

6

9

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

4

73

3

10

Vitals

Hometown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Projected Position

Power Forward

Height

6-7

Weight

200

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jun. 15, 2021

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

Crystal Ball

No projections submitted

Film

Twitter

