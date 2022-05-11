Auburn among top schools for 4-star WR Daquayvious Sorey

Wide receiver is a position of need for Auburn in the 2023 recruiting class. Fortunately for Auburn, they are in the mix for several talented receivers who could make an immediate impact.

One of those is four-star Daquayvious Sorey, who included Auburn in his recently announced top eight schools. Sorey, who is from Chipley, Florida, also included Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and South Carolina.

He is ranked as the No. 108 overall prospect and No. 18 wide receiver in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 22 player in Florida.

Sorey is an explosive receiver who caught 30 passes for 546 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He also returned two punts for touchdowns, made 33 tackles, defended nine passes, and picked off four passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Sorey was previously committed to Georgia before decommitting in February. His cousin, Xavian Sorey, was a five-star linebacker in the 2021 class and signed with Georgia.

