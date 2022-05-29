Four-star offensive tackle target announces top 12 schools
They are competing with Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and USC.
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is excited to see Jody Fortson — one of the hardest workers he knows — back on the football field.
New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels owes much of his career to Bill Belichick, who was his boss in New England for a total of 18 years over two stints with the Patriots. But McDaniels says that he knows he can’t run his team the exact same way that Belichick has run the Patriots for more [more]
Jason Kokrak played his final round in two hours, 20 minutes on Sunday
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the Browns this week in a move that will allow him to stay for the same place for two straight years for the first time in a while. Clowney was traded by the Texans to the Seahawks in 2019 and then spent a year with the Titans before joining [more]
“I just try to bring it every day, regardless of my height, my age, I just want to go out there and be successful every day.”
Call Game 6 "The Igor Shesterkin Difference."
Real Madrid stars express their delight after securing a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris to become kings of Europe for a record-extending 14th time.
Athlon Sports' preseason CFB rankings are out. See where Georgia ranks here...
A Florida gallery owner has been arrested on federal charges for peddling fake art pieces, claiming the cheap reproductions were in fact originals by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, federal prosecutors said.
Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer starred in the classic aviation movie that was released in May 1986. A sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," is now in theaters.
Gabe Kapler is putting real patriotism on display with decision to not take part in the national anthem following school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actor Ray Liotta, remembered for the films "Field of Dreams" and "Goodfellas."
The Wisconsin men's basketball program is in elite company:
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell is among those who aren't fans of the Lions offseason moves
Watch it: Ring-level view of Gervonta Davis' one-punch knockout of Rolando Romero on Saturday.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 2022 Indy 500, Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
The tournament took more than nine hours to play with groups averaging about 20 minutes on just the 18th green.
Joc Pederson showed up with receipts Saturday night, debunking Tommy Pham's comments before the Giants-Reds game.