Auburn among top group for elite running back Nate Frazier

Auburn has already landed one top running back in J'Marrion Burnette but the Tigers are not done, with running backs coach Cadillac Williams looking to add two running backs in the 2024 cycle. On Tuesday they got some good news as they made the top group for one of the best in the country.

Nate Frazier, a four-star prospect, included the Tigers in his top eight schools. They are battling Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Miami and Tennessee for the Santa Anna, California, product.

While the Tigers made the cut, they have some work ahead of them to land the 5-foot-11, 208-pounder, as he has yet to visit the Plains. He has already officially visited Oregon and Alabama and taken several trips to Georgia.

He is the No. 51 overall player and No. 4 running back in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from California.

Auburn currently has 10 commits in the 2024 recruiting cycle and Frazier would become the highest-ranked one if they can reel him in.

The Tigers have not landed multiple running backs in one class since 2019 when they added Mark-Anthony Richards and D.J. Williams.

