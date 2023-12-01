Auburn among top group for 4-star OL Carde Smith

Four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith grew up an Alabama fan but going through the recruiting process has changed things for the Mobile native.

“Recruiting, once I got to high school, I fell in love with Auburn,” Smith explained to Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. He added that Auburn and Tennessee are his “top two” schools.

He has visited Auburn several times this season, including for the Iron Bowl and is becoming a key target in the 2025 recruiting cycle for offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

Smith is the No. 219 overall player and No. 19 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 14 player from Alabama.

Thornton already has one lineman committed in the class, three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire