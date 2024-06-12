Auburn, Alabama University stadiums cut from high school championship game rotation

ALABAMA (WDHN) — The University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium have been removed from the Super 7 High School Football Championships host site rotation.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The association says this cut is necessary due to the newly expanded College Football Playoff plan that could require both schools to host playoff games in the future, meaning the scheduled games would collide.

“We are grateful to the cities of Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Opelika, Auburn University, the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, and Auburn-Opelika Tourism for joining together to host our Super 7 since the rotation began in 2009,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “The experiences and memories provided for our member schools, the teams, their students, and communities have been immeasurable. We understand, however, the conflicts that will be unavoidable in the future based on the expanded CFA playoff structure and format.”

While Tuscaloosa’s and Auburn’s stadiums have been cut from the rotation, Birmingham and Protective Stadium, which will host the Super 7 Championships next December, will remain in the AHSAA Super 7 host rotation.

