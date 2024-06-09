Auburn, Alabama earn titles at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (WHNT) — The Auburn men’s outdoor track and field team had a great week in Oregon, finishing as national runner-up at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

The Tigers finished with 40 points, one point behind national champs Florida, to earn their best team finish since 2008. They tied for second that year and finished second in 2003.

Auburn’s men’s 4×100 meter relay team took home first place, winning the program’s first-ever relay national title. The team consisted of Azeem Fahmi, Kanyinsola Ajayi, Dario Matau, and Makanakishe Charamba. True freshman Ja’Kobe Tharp won the silver in the 110-meter hurdles, while Favour Ashe and Ajayi finished in second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter.

Alabama’s Samuel Ogazi finished as national runner-up in the 400-meter, while Chris Robinson finished second in the 400-meter hurdles.

In the women’s finals, Alabama freshman Doris Lemngole won the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:15.24, setting a new college, meet and school record in the event.

Alabama’s Hilda Olemomoi was the national runner-up in the 5000-meter run, while Auburn’s Marley Raikiwasa earned an All-American honorable mention in the discus throw.

