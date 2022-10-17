Auburn, Alabama both fall in latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank

It was not a good week for Auburn or Alabama on the football field.

While the Tigers made it closer than expected against Ole Miss, they ultimately fell 48-34 to the Rebels in Oxford. It was just the fourth time they have lost there and every other time Auburn has moved on from the head coach at the end of the season.

A decision on Bryan Harsin’s future will reportedly not be made until after the Tigers hire an athletic director but should they move on one name to watch is Deion Sanders, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports.

With Auburn’s latest loss, Paul Myerberd dropped them seven spots to No. 75 in his weekly re-rank of all 131 NCAA college football teams for USA TODAY Sports.

Perhaps Auburn fans can take some comfort that Alabama also fell in the rankings, falling eight spots to No. 9 after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers 52-49.

