Auburn advances five places in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers earned two key victories last week, and have now returned to a favorable spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tigers took care of Vanderbilt at home last Wednesday and erased a 13-point first-half deficit on the road at Ole Miss last Saturday to win by 14 points. Because of its recent success, Auburn has jumped five spots to No. 11 in this week’s coaches poll.

Auburn is one of the poll’s biggest movers, joining Kansas and Baylor by advancing five spots. South Carolina took the largest leap this week by joining the ranks at No. 20 after being unranked last week. Alabama moved up six spots from No. 22 to No. 16 ahead of Wednesday’s game at Neville Arena.

Five SEC teams occupy the poll this week, led by Tennessee at No. 6, Auburn at No. 11, Kentucky at No. 15, Alabama at No. 16, and South Carolina at No. 20. Ole Miss is in the receiving votes category this week.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 20-2 793 (25) – 2 Purdue 21-2 775 (7) – 3 North Carolina 18-4 710 – 4 Kansas 18-4 683 +5 5 Houston 19-3 662 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 647 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 573 +3 8 Arizona 17-5 525 +4 9 Wisconsin 16-6 505 -3 10 Duke 16-5 469 -3 11 Auburn 18-4 450 +5 12 Illinois 17-5 430 +2 13 Baylor 16-5 394 +5 14 Iowa State 16-5 387 -3 15 Kentucky 15-6 297 -7 16 Alabama 16-6 285 +6 17 Dayton 18-3 265 +2 18 Creighton 16-6 261 -5 19 BYU 16-5 234 +2 20 South Carolina 19-3 221 +8 21 Utah State 19-3 167 -4 22 Florida Atlantic 18-4 161 +1 23 Texas Tech 16-5 133 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 68 +2 25 New Mexico 18-4 60 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

