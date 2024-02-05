Auburn advances five places in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The Auburn Tigers earned two key victories last week, and have now returned to a favorable spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Tigers took care of Vanderbilt at home last Wednesday and erased a 13-point first-half deficit on the road at Ole Miss last Saturday to win by 14 points. Because of its recent success, Auburn has jumped five spots to No. 11 in this week’s coaches poll.
Auburn is one of the poll’s biggest movers, joining Kansas and Baylor by advancing five spots. South Carolina took the largest leap this week by joining the ranks at No. 20 after being unranked last week. Alabama moved up six spots from No. 22 to No. 16 ahead of Wednesday’s game at Neville Arena.
Five SEC teams occupy the poll this week, led by Tennessee at No. 6, Auburn at No. 11, Kentucky at No. 15, Alabama at No. 16, and South Carolina at No. 20. Ole Miss is in the receiving votes category this week.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
20-2
793 (25)
–
2
Purdue
21-2
775 (7)
–
3
18-4
710
–
4
Kansas
18-4
683
+5
5
Houston
19-3
662
-1
6
16-5
647
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
573
+3
8
Arizona
17-5
525
+4
9
16-6
505
-3
10
16-5
469
-3
11
18-4
450
+5
12
Illinois
17-5
430
+2
13
Baylor
16-5
394
+5
14
Iowa State
16-5
387
-3
15
15-6
297
-7
16
16-6
285
+6
17
Dayton
18-3
265
+2
18
Creighton
16-6
261
-5
19
BYU
16-5
234
+2
20
South Carolina
19-3
221
+8
21
Utah State
19-3
167
-4
22
Florida Atlantic
18-4
161
+1
23
Texas Tech
16-5
133
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
68
+2
25
New Mexico
18-4
60
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU
Others Receiving Votes
Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2
