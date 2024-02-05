Advertisement

Auburn advances five places in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers earned two key victories last week, and have now returned to a favorable spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tigers took care of Vanderbilt at home last Wednesday and erased a 13-point first-half deficit on the road at Ole Miss last Saturday to win by 14 points. Because of its recent success, Auburn has jumped five spots to No. 11 in this week’s coaches poll.

Auburn is one of the poll’s biggest movers, joining Kansas and Baylor by advancing five spots. South Carolina took the largest leap this week by joining the ranks at No. 20 after being unranked last week. Alabama moved up six spots from No. 22 to No. 16 ahead of Wednesday’s game at Neville Arena.

Five SEC teams occupy the poll this week, led by Tennessee at No. 6, Auburn at No. 11, Kentucky at No. 15, Alabama at No. 16, and South Carolina at No. 20. Ole Miss is in the receiving votes category this week.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

20-2

793 (25)

2

Purdue

21-2

775 (7)

3

North Carolina

18-4

710

4

Kansas

18-4

683

+5

5

Houston

19-3

662

-1

6

Tennessee

16-5

647

-1

7

Marquette

17-5

573

+3

8

Arizona

17-5

525

+4

9

Wisconsin

16-6

505

-3

10

Duke

16-5

469

-3

11

Auburn

18-4

450

+5

12

Illinois

17-5

430

+2

13

Baylor

16-5

394

+5

14

Iowa State

16-5

387

-3

15

Kentucky

15-6

297

-7

16

Alabama

16-6

285

+6

17

Dayton

18-3

265

+2

18

Creighton

16-6

261

-5

19

BYU

16-5

234

+2

20

South Carolina

19-3

221

+8

21

Utah State

19-3

167

-4

22

Florida Atlantic

18-4

161

+1

23

Texas Tech

16-5

133

-8

24

San Diego State

17-5

68

+2

25

New Mexico

18-4

60

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

