Auburn adds valuable OL from transfer portal

One of Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze’s goals in rebuilding the program is to win the trenches.

He has gotten off to a great start at reaching that goal.

He earned the flip of JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller from Ole Miss on signing day, and has now added one of the best available linemen from the transfer portal. Former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade announced Friday that he is committed to Auburn.

Wade comes to Auburn as the No. 2 offensive tackle in 247Sports transfer portal rankings, and the No. 23 overall player in the transfer portal. He follows offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, who was Wade’s head coach at Tulsa. Wade says that he is excited for the opportunity to follow Montgomery to the Plains.

“Coach (Philip) Montgomery is an outstanding person, he’s a great play-caller, I really appreciate him giving me this opportunity because he gave me the same opportunity out of high school,” Wade told Auburn Undercover. “I really haven’t took that for granted because he was one of the first people that made me feel like I can play at this level.”

According to Auburn Undercover, Wade had offers from USC, Oklahoma, and Colorado, among others. Wade says that he chose Auburn due to the culture that the program has built, and he wants an opportunity to make a statement.

“Ever since I was a kid Auburn’s been a school of interest and as I’ve gotten older, the opportunity came in hand and I feel like I could make something happen here,” Wade said.

Wade becomes the third transfer portal addition that Freeze and staff has signed. He joins former Vanderbilt EDGE Elijah McAllister and former FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather as new members of Auburn’s roster.

