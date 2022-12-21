Auburn adds three-star offensive tackle during recruiting spree

The Auburn Tigers have done quite a bit to boost their recruiting rank on Tuesday.

The squad added yet another recruit, this time a three-star offensive tackle JUCO prospect out of Southwest Mississippi Community College in Izavion Miller. Miller hails from Summit, Mississippi and is the fifth-best JUCO recruit in the state.

Miller is another flip for head coach Hugh Freeze, as he was committed to the Ole Miss Rebels at the end of July. Like all flips typically go, though, Miller was swayed after an official visit — he visited campus on Dec. 17 and was offered the next day. Miller de-committed from the Rebels on Monday and announced his commitment to the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday.

Auburn’s 2023 class continues to grow with Miller’s commitment. The class now stands at No. 22 in 247Sports’ rankings, jumping ahead of UCLA and making its class the seventh-best in the SEC. With how active the Tigers have been in the portal as of late, it stands to reason that Auburn could see more flips heading to the Plains as the year continues.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire