Auburn adds three-star DL to 2023 recruiting class

The search for Auburn Football’s newest head coach has not deterred recruits from committing to the Tigers.

Auburn football received the commitment on Monday from Brenton Williams, a three-star defensive lineman from nearby Opelika High School. Williams’ commitment is the second that Auburn has received in three days. Last Friday, another local product pledged to the Tigers. Darron Reed, a four-star defensive lineman from Carver High School in Columbus, announced that he would be de-committing from LSU in favor of committing to Auburn.

In a recent interview with Auburn Live’s Keith Niebuhr, Williams shared his personal choice for Auburn’s next head coach, and it is someone that was instrumental in his recruitment.

“If I had to pick a new coach today, it would be Cadillac (Williams),” Williams said. He’s a great dude. If they get a new coach I’ll meet him, see how he’s going to run everything, and see if I fit into his scheme.”

Williams is the No. 47 prospect from the state of Alabama, and No. 104 nationally. Auburn’s 2023 class ranking received a boost with Williams’ commitment. The Tigers now rank No. 32 in 247Sports’ rankings, an increase from No. 39 prior to his commitment.

