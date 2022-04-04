Auburn adds new player personnel staff member

The Tigers are looking to bolster player development with a new hire.

Logan Meyer, who had been serving as the Director of Player Personnel at Miami-Ohio, tweeted out on Sunday that he was seemingly joining Auburn’s staff and mentioned Bryan Harsin in his tweet. According to 247Sports, Meyer is expected to take a role aiding in recruiting and the development of player personnel.

Meyer’s work has spoken for itself over his last few jobs. Before working at Miami-Ohio, Meyer joined the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2016 as an On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator. Cincinnati became the first team outside the Power 5 to make the College Football Playoff last year, and Meyer’s efforts over his time at Cincinnati are likely a reason why Auburn looked to him for the hire.

He most recently spent time at Miami-Ohio as the Director of Player Personnel, leaving Cincinnati in 2020 to take that job. Starting from 2020 when Meyer joined the RedHawks, Miami-Ohio has had a better recruiting class ranking every year until 2023, going from 93 in 2020 to 64 in 2023.

Auburn, meanwhile, has been ranked 19th in the nation for its recruiting class for 2021 and 2022 and would certainly like to boost that number for future recruiting classes under Harsin. It appears as if Auburn hopes Meyer can help with that goal, and his past resume certainly points to improvements in recruiting in the Plains.

