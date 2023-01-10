Auburn adds OL Avery Jones from transfer portal

Auburn had already added two of the best offensive linemen that the transfer portal has to offer to its’ 2023 signing class.

On Tuesday, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze added his third.

Former East Carolina center Avery Jones announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon, which brings Auburn’s transfer portal intake to ten players. On Monday, former Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Gardner and former USF running back Brian Battie also signed with Auburn.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones participated in 852 snaps for the Pirates in 2022 and allowed just one sack and eight QB hurries. His pass-blocking grade was 78.7, which was the eighth-best among Group of Five centers.

As a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Jones was the No. 4 guard in the nation, and the No. 9 best prospect from the state of North Carolina. As a transfer, he was the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal. He joins fellow commits Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton as top-five Auburn offensive line commits from the transfer portal. Wade and Britton are the No. 3 and No. 5 offensive tackles from the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

