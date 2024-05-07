Auburn adds four-star LB Tyler Lockhart to its 2025 haul

Auburn fans were disappointed to learn of three-star tight end Hollis Davidson’s decision to back off his pledge to the Tigers Monday afternoon. However, their dismay was short-lived as Auburn picked up a commitment from a four-star linebacker in the late hours of the day.

In a surprising move, four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart announced his commitment to Auburn as Tiger fans were preparing to go to bed. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Mississippi native was forecasted to stay in-state by committing to Mississippi State. However, he elected to go in another direction by joining Auburn’s 2025 haul.

Lockhart’s decision to commit to Auburn comes after a March visit to campus. In an interview with Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Lockhart said that he enjoyed the energy of an Auburn practice, and believed that he would be a great fit in Auburn’s linebacker room. He also says that he has built a strong relationship with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and looks forward to getting to know head coach Hugh Freeze.

With his commitment, Lockhart becomes the fourth-highest-ranked commitment to join Auburn’s 2025 class which currently stands at 10 members. He is a four-star rated linebacker by all four major recruiting sources and ranks as high as No. 10 at his position by ESPN. The Winona, Mississippi product is a top-10 recruit from the state and ranks as high as No. 4 for the 2025 class.

