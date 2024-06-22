Auburn adds former Texas A&M defensive backs coach to coaching staff

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze is adding to the Auburn Tigers coaching staff.

The Tigers announced Friday that former Texas A&M defensive backs coach T.J. Rushing has been hired as a special assistant.

Rushing is a familiar name to Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin who served as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator for the last two years.

Rushing played collegiately at Stanford where he was a standout kick returner. Following his days at Stanford, Rushing was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and was a member of the team that won Super Bowl XLI.

He played four years in the NFL and then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2013 at Arizona State.

