Auburn adds former Cal QB Sam Jackson V from transfer portal

In a surprising move, Auburn has added a former Pac-12 quarterback to its transfer portal haul… as a wide receiver.

Sam Jackson V, who played 5 games as a quarterback at Cal last season, is set to transfer to Auburn to begin his transition to wide receiver.

Jackson originally signed with TCU and was a three-star quarterback according to 247Sports from the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 32 quarterback of the cycle and was the No. 7 overall recruit from the state of Illinois. He was once a high school teammate of Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne at Naperville Central High School. Before transitioning to quarterback, Jackson was a wide receiver for Thorne.

As a quarterback, Jackson passed for 681 yards and five touchdowns between his stops at Cal and TCU. This season at Cal, he completed 51-of-96 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns while splitting snaps with Fernando Mendoza and Ben Jackson. He was the Golden Bears’ highest-graded quarterback with a 71.2 according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson joins Robert Lewis as transfer receivers that have signed with Auburn since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 and officially an Auburn Tiger 🖊️ Samuel Jackson V is headed to The Plains!

🏠 Chicago, Illinois

🏈 Wide Receiver pic.twitter.com/EJG5a6EvNJ — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 28, 2023

