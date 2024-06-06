Auburn adds catcher Lucas Steele from Transfer Portal

Auburn Baseball needs to address several areas ahead of the 2025 season and is off to a great start by adding a power bat from the transfer portal.

Lucas Steele, a freshman catcher from Hoover, announced this week that he is transferring to Auburn after spending his first collegiate season at Samford.

“I love the guys at Samford and I love the coaches and players,” Steele said in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover. “Some of those guys will be my best friends for life. I wanted to bet on myself and take the chance to play bigger. It’s just something I had the opportunity to do. I’m blessed to be given this opportunity.”

Making the move to Auburn has potential to work out favorably for both parties. For Auburn, the Tigers add power by bringing in Steele, who hit 16 home runs and plated 51 RBI while hitting .315 at the plate for the Bulldogs. For Steele, its a chance to play baseball for his dream school.

“Auburn has been a part of my whole life,” Steele said. “We grew up Auburn fans. I have been to Auburn football games and baseball games. My brother in law (Richard Fitts) actually pitched at Auburn. That’s where him and my sister met. There’s another connection.”

Auburn will look to find several pieces to replace outgoing players such as Caden Green, Mason Maners, and Bobby Peirce. Eight players from last season’s roster currently occupy the transfer portal, which will allow head coach Butch Thompson the space to add useful players to next season’s roster in an effort to improve upon its disappointing 2024 campaign which ended without an appearance in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire