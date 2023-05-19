What Auburn AD John Cohen said about AU's deal with Under Armour

AUBURN — Auburn athletics director John Cohen will soon have another important decision to make.

Cohen, who was hired in October, has already had to hire a football coach and oversee things like renovations to Pat Dye Field, which have been approved by AU's Board of Trustees with construction set to begin following the upcoming football season.

But now he'll have to make a decision regarding Auburn's apparel partner. The Tigers and Under Armour have been with one another since 2006, and signed an extension in 2015 worth $78 million. Come Sept. 1 of this year, though, AU will enter a period in which it can begin negotiating with other brands.

PAYTON THORNE: 'People want to follow him': What Auburn football is getting in transfer quarterback

TRANSFER PORTAL: What Auburn football's Hugh Freeze said about transfers Jyaire Shorter, Larry Nixon III

"Certainly, we've had conversations with Under Armour," Cohen said at an AMBUSH event in LaGrange, Georgia on Wednesday. "I've only been at Auburn for six months, so my knowledge of the history of this relationship is a little bit limited, although I'm getting information from our coaches (and) from our student-athletes.

"Obviously, our fans, as in most cases, have an opinion. So, we're doing a lot of research. We're going to enter a stage in Sept. 1 where we're allowed to speak openly about this subject, but we will do a lot of research. We'll do our due diligence, and we'll be ready to have conversations about the future of Auburn and our apparel partner. And I have had some discussions with Under Armour, they've been terrific. We'll see where it takes us in the future."

Some believe Auburn's partnership with Under Armour has hindered AU's ability to best recruit, as some players would rather play for a school represented by Nike or another more prominent brand. Still, however, basketball coach Bruce Pearl has been able to have some major recruiting wins since his tenure began on the Plains in 2014.

“They understand exactly where we stand,” former AD Jay Jacobs said back in 2015 when the extension with Under Armour was signed, according to a story from the Montgomery Advertiser. “We’re not going to deviate for our tradition. If you flip on the television, sometimes you have to wait for the score to find out who is playing. That works well for some other schools. … I believe that our football uniform is sacred."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Auburn AD John Cohen said about AU's deal with Under Armour