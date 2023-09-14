Auburn has 98.7% chance to beat Samford on Saturday

The Auburn Tigers clawed their way through California last Saturday, and are now set to face in-state foe Samford for homecoming this week.

As expected, Auburn is forecasted to roll through Samford on Saturday to improve their record to 3-0 ahead of next weekend’s SEC opener. Ahead of this weekend’s matchup with the Bulldogs from Homewood, ESPN’s Football Power Index is giving Auburn a 98.7% chance to win.

This week’s SEC action will feature three conference matchups, with a majority of the schedule being made up of snoozefests. Does ESPN project any upsets this weekend?

Here’s a look at how ESPN forecasts this weekend’s SEC action to pan out.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: LSU (67.4%)

LSU bounced back from its season-opening loss to Florida State by hanging 72 points on a lowly Grambling squad. Mississippi State is 2-0 after hanging tough in an overtime affair with Arizona. This will be Zach Arnett’s first SEC challenge as head coach. Can he pull off the upset in front of the home fans?

Kansas State at Missouri

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Kansas State (68.6%)

Missouri has earned two wins this season and welcomes their first true challenge to Columbia this weekend in Kansas State. The Wildcats, who are also 2-0, have blown out Southeast Missouri and Troy to kick off the season. ESPN predicts Kansas State to knock off Missouri on the road ahead of next week’s showdown with UCF.

South Carolina at Georgia

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Georgia (91.8%)

Carson Beck will get the chance to truly prove his worth on Saturday against South Carolina in the conference opener. Spencer Rattler has played well considering his offensive line has been less than helpful. ESPN thinks that Georgia can get the win, but do not be surprised if the Gamecocks hang tough with the Bulldogs in Athens.

Alabama at South Florida

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

ESPN prediction: Alabama (98.6%)

Alabama wants to get the taste of last week’s 10-point loss to Texas out of their mouths, and what better way to do that than to travel south to Tampa, Florida? Alabama kicks off a two-for-one series with South Florida on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls will get the luxury of facing an angry Alabama squad, which should be entertaining for Tide fans.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Texas A&M (97.7%)

The Aggies’ trip to South Beach was less than inviting, as the Miami Hurricanes sent Texas A&M packing with a 48-33 loss last Saturday. This week, the Aggies get one final tune-up before opening SEC play next weekend at home against Auburn.

Tennessee at Florida

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Tennessee (54.1%)

The final SEC vs. SEC matchup of the day will take place in The Swamp, and ESPN sees this game as a toss-up. The Volunteers appear to be the better team, but they have not won in Gainesville since 2003. Will history change course on Saturday?

Vanderbilt at UNLV

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network)

ESPN prediction: Vanderbilt (54.1%)

Vanderbilt missed out on its first 3-0 start under Clark Lea, but they have the chance to match their best start under Lea on Saturday in Las Vegas. ESPN predicts a close game, as the Commodores are set to go against former Missouri head coach and Arkansas defensive coordinator, Barry Odom.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Prediction: Ole Miss (90.2%)

The Rebels passed a tough test last week by taking down Tulane in New Orleans. This week, they go against a Georgia Tech team that is still looking to find an identity under new head coach Brent Key. It also helps Ole Miss that former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King will lead the Georgia Tech offense, as King went 0-2 against the Rebels during his time in College Station.

BYU at Arkansas

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

ESPN prediction: Arkansas (79%)

Arkansas is 2-0, but they have yet to play a challenging opponent. The Razorbacks beat BYU in Provo last season and should have zero trouble again this year. The only downfall for the Hogs is the running back position. Last season, Rocket Sanders rushed for 175 yards and two scores in Arkansas’ 52-35 win. He will be out for again this week, so expect Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green to carry the load for Arkansas this week.

Akron at Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

ESPN prediction: Kentucky (95.1%)

The Wildcats have won their first two games and will get another snoozer ahead of next week’s SEC opener at Vanderbilt. Expect Devin Leary to continue growing relationships with his receivers, and to further perfect his craft.

