Auburn has a 95% chance to beat Penn on Tuesday

The Auburn Tigers host Penn for their nonconference finale on Tuesday, and ESPN expects the Tigers to cruise to victory.

According to the latest projection from ESPN, Auburn has a 95.5% chance to beat Penn on Tuesday, which would move their record to 11-2 before traveling to Arkansas on Saturday to open SEC play.

Auburn enters Tuesday’s game with every advantage over Penn. The Tigers score 84.6 points per game while Penn scores 78.1. Defensively, Auburn allows 66.6 points per game while Penn gives up 72.3. Auburn is ahead of Penn in rebounds per game, assists per game, blocks per game, and steals per game by a respectable margin. The smallest gap between the Tigers and Quakers is field goal percentage, where Auburn connects on 47% while Penn makes 46.6% of their shots from the field.

Comparing leading scorers, Auburn’s Johni Broome scores 15.1 points per game with a field goal percentage of 53.8% while Penn’s Clark Slajchert scores 17.4 points while connecting on 48% of his attempts.

Penn has four players with a scoring average that reaches double-figures per game, which is a trend that Auburn is used to. However, those stats usually do not plague Auburn. Auburn’s last three opponents (USC, Alabama State, Chattanoonga) have had at least four double-digit scorers, and the Tigers have prevailed over each opponent by an average margin of 23.6 points.

Auburn hosts Penn on Tuesday night at Neville Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. Check out the full preview by clicking here.

