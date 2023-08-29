Auburn has a 93.5% chance to beat UMass on Saturday

The hay is being prepared to be placed in the barn, which means that game day is upon us.

Auburn is a wildcard when it comes to predictions. Sure, last season did not provide the desirable outcome that those close to the program had hoped for, but Hugh Freeze has brought new life into the program, which should turn into several more wins.

Ahead of Auburn’s season-opener against UMass, ESPN analytics projects that the Tigers will win by a wide margin by giving them a 93.5% chance at victory.

UMass already has one game under its belt. The Minutemen traveled to Las Cruces, New Mexico to battle New Mexico State and walked away with a 41-30 win. UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh completed 10-of-17 passes for 192 yards while rushing for 96 additional yards. Running back Kay’ron Adams scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Here’s a look at how ESPN’s matchup predictor expects this weekend’s action to play out within the SEC.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee State

Matchup predictor: Alabama (98.9%)

Alabama has a big showdown looming next week in Tuscaloosa when the Texas Longhorns pay a visit. However, this week’s game against Middle Tennessee State will allow the Crimson Tide to work on their game, plus give the starting quarterback (whoever he is) time to adjust before taking on Texas’ defense.

Arkansas vs. Western Carolina

Matchup predictor: Arkansas (99.0%)

KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders return to Arkansas’ offense this season and should put on a clinic this Saturday against the Catamounts. The only frustration that Arkansas fans should have in this game is dealing with the fact that the game will be played in Little Rock.

Florida vs. Utah

Matchup predictor: Utah (73.3%)

The Gators kick off the weekend by visiting Utah on Thursday night for what will be just their third trip out of state for a nonconference game since 1991. Florida stunned Utah last season in the Swamp, 29-26, but both teams would take different paths to bowl season. Florida will have a challenge stopping Cam Rising at his house.

Georgia vs. UT-Martin

Matchup predictor: Georgia (99.0%)

The Bulldogs have taken criticism due to the strength of their schedule (thanks, SEC for ruining the matchup with Oklahoma). But they will have a chance to build depth by playing an FCS opponent in week one.

Kentucky vs. Ball State

Matchup predictor: Kentucky (91.5%)

This weekend kicks off a brutal stretch for Ball State, as they open the season with two SEC teams, beginning this Saturday with Kentucky. This should be an easy win for the Wildcats, and it will be a great chance for Devin Leary to impress his new fanbase.

LSU vs. Florida State

Matchup predictor: LSU (65.1%)

This game headlines the season-opening weekend in the SEC, as LSU looks to get revenge on Florida State. Last season’s game was a classic, 24-23. Both teams have College Football Playoff dreams, and this game will add an important item to the winners resume.

Mississippi State vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Matchup prediction: Mississippi State (96.5%)

Times are changing for Mississippi State, and this Saturday’s game with Southeastern Louisiana will be a great chance for Zach Arnett to display his new system ahead of next week’s game against Arizona.

Missouri vs. South Dakota

Matchup prediction: 95.4%

This should be an easy one for Missouri, who will have two weeks to prepare to Kansas State. Missouri is going with Brady Cook to start the season at quarterback, but this may be an opportunity for Sam Horn and Jake Garcia to get work in as well.

Ole Miss vs. Mercer

Matchup prediction: Ole Miss (99.0%)

Ole Miss, at the time of this post, has not named a starting quarterback yet. Could this be an audition for Jaxson Dart, Walker Howard, and Spencer Sanders? Kiffin will need to name a lead guy by the time the Rebels travel to Tulane in week two.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina

Matchup prediction: North Carolina (57.6%)

College Gameday will be on site for this border battle at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Gamecocks surprised many last season by winning eight games, but they will be challenged by Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye.

Tennessee vs. Virginia

Matchup prediction: Tennessee (87.4%)

The Volunteers are ready to make another run at an SEC East championship, and should get off to a great start by knocking off Virginia to open the season. Expect Joe Milton to put on a show as Tennessee’s new starting quarterback.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Matchup prediction: Texas A&M (97.1%)

This is a make-or-break season for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M. The Aggies have missed a bowl game in two straight seasons, and finished 5-7 last season. A win over New Mexico would bring confidence into next week’s game at Miami.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M

Matchup prediction: Vanderbilt (98.6%)

The Commodores have the best record in the conference after defeating Hawaii last week, 35-28. Expect that to be the case for at least one more week as Vanderbilt plays host to Alabama A&M for one final tune-up before a trip to Wake Forest next week.

Week One schedule

DATE GAME TIME NETWORK Thursday, Aug. 31 Florida at Utah 7 p.m. CT ESPN South Dakota at Missouri 7 p.m. CT ESPN Saturday, Sept. 2 Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville) 11 a.m. CT ABC Ball State at Kentucky 11 a.m. CT SEC Network Mercer at Ole Miss 1 p.m. CT SEC Network+ UMass at Auburn 2:30 p.m. CT ESPN Western Carolina vs. Arkansas (Little Rock) 3 p.m. CT SEC Network+ Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State 3 p.m. CT SEC Network UT-Martin at Georgia 5 p.m. CT SEC Network+ New Mexico at Texas A&M 6 p.m. CT ESPN Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. CT SEC Network+ Middle Tennessee State at Alabama 6:30 p.m. CT SEC Network North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) 6:30 p.m. CT ABC Sunday, Sept. 3 LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando) 6:30 p.m. CT ABC

