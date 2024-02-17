Auburn has 85% chance to beat Kentucky on Saturday

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers are coming off its most impressive SEC win of the season on Wednesday. Students are camping out in front of Neville Arena in an effort to increase their chances of getting a seat for Saturday’s game, and the College Gameday crew is in town.

It would be a travesty for the Tigers to lose on Saturday, right?

Auburn fans have the utmost confidence in the Tigers to earn a win over No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday, and ESPN shares those sentiments. According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, Auburn has an 85.2% chance to beat Kentucky on its home floor.

This game will be one of the most evenly-matched games on Auburn’s schedule. When comparing the two teams, Auburn holds an edge in points allowed, rebounds, and assists. Kentucky bests Auburn in points scored, field goal percentage, blocks, and steals. Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves leads all scorers with 19.4 points per game while Auburn’s Johni Broome will be the leading rebounder on the floor with an average of 8.4 per contest.

Saturday’s game between Auburn and Kentucky sits at No. 13 of the day’s best matchups. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the game a quality score of 82.3, and predicts Auburn to win by 12.5 points. It will be the second-best game of the day in the SEC according to ESPN, behind the Georgia–Florida matchup in Athens.

Tipoff for Auburn’s game with Kentucky is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. Get the full preview of the game by clicking here.

