Auburn has an 84% chance to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday

The Auburn Tigers defeated Mississippi State last Saturday to earn their first win in over a month. This week, they are well on their way to earning their second SEC victory of the season.

The latest data from ESPN analytics suggests that Auburn will earn a convincing win on Saturday in Music City, as they have forecasted an 84.1% chance of victory against Vanderbilt.

Both teams have hit rough patches recently, but Auburn is miles ahead of Vanderbilt in ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings. This week, the Tigers rank No. 38 in the FPI while Vanderbilt resides at No. 98. Auburn also has an 89% chance to earn six wins this season while the Commodores have a 0.1% chance to win its remaining three games.

How does the ESPN project this week’s SEC slate to shake out? Here’s a look at ESPN’s predictions based on FPI analytics.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Ole Miss (63.5%)

The day will begin with the first of two matchups that have SEC West Championship implications. The Rebels are 7-1 heading into its game with 5-3 Texas A&M. Ole Miss will need a win, and hope for a great showing from LSU in their primetime game with Alabama to improve their SEC Championship Game chances.

UConn at Tennessee

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Tennessee (97.7%)

Following Saturday’s game, the Volunteers will have an eventful two weeks by facing ranked teams in Missouri and Georgia. Expect Tennessee to work out their kinks against UConn, which will give them confidence heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Arkansas at Florida

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN 2)

ESPN prediction: Florida (51.7%)

Florida needs just one more win in order to secure a bowl bid, and this week will be the best chance to do so. The Gators host 2-6 Arkansas before facing LSU, Missouri, and Florida State to close out the season. The Razorbacks will hit the field for the first time without offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who was fired following Arkansas’ 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21. On paper, things appear to be even between Arkansas and Florida. However, with the game’s venue being The Swamp, it is easy to go with the Gators in this one.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPNU)

ESPN prediction: South Carolina (80.1%)

In any other scenario, a rooster fight would be deemed illegal. Anyway, South Carolina is looking to avoid a losing season and will need to beat Jacksonville State on Saturday in order to fight that off for another week. Jacksonville State’s Gamecocks are no slouch, as they have a history of beating Ole Miss and Florida State (and for giving Auburn a scare in 2015, but we won’t talk about that). They are 7-2 in their initial season as an FBS squad, and South Carolina should not take them lightly.

Missouri at Georgia

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

ESPN prediction: Georgia (83.5%)

The Missouri Tigers are enjoying their best season to date under Eli Drinkwitz and would love nothing more than to upset Georgia on Saturday. However, the Bulldogs are still a strong contender to earn a College Football Playoff bid and will provide a tough challenge to the Tigers which should result in a comfortable win.

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN predictor: Mississippi State (54%)

The nighttime slot begins with another toss-up game. Both teams have won two of their last five games, and a win is needed by both teams in order to keep bowl hopes alive. Kentucky hopes to pull off an upset before hosting Alabama next Saturday, but Mississippi State holds the edge at home.

LSU at Alabama

Kickoff: 6:45 p.m. CT (CBS)

ESPN prediction: Alabama (62.4%)

The late kickoff this week features a solid test for Alabama. A loss for the Crimson Tide could create havoc in the SEC West due to LSU’s loss to Ole Miss, and Ole Miss’ loss to Alabama. However, a win for Alabama would likely set them up to coast to an unbeaten streak to end the season.

