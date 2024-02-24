Auburn has 80% chance to beat Georgia on Saturday

The good news? Auburn is well-rested after taking the midweek off. The bad news? They will be without Jaylin Williams on Saturday.

Despite the injury news, ESPN still feels that No. 14 Auburn will earn a road win at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Saturday. According to the latest data from the ESPN matchup predictor, the Tigers have an 80.5% chance to beat Georgia.

In comparison, Auburn holds an advantage over Georgia in every statistical category. Auburn scores an average of 82.2 points per game while allowing 67 points. As for the Bulldogs, they score 76.1 points per game and allow 74 points. Auburn’s leading scorer, Johni Broome, scores four points more per game than Georgia’s leader, Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

ESPN gives Saturday’s matchup between Auburn and Georgia a matchup-quality score of 78.8 and predicts Auburn to beat Georgia by 9.3 points. It is also the fourth-best matchup of the day in the SEC. Saturday’s game between No. 13 Alabama and No. 17 Kentucky in Lexington is the top game in the conference, and the second-best overall behind No. 7 Duke-Wake Forest.

Auburn squares off with Georgia at 5 p.m. CT. Click here to get a full preview of the game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire