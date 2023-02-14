Auburn has 79.1% chance to beat Missouri on Tuesday

Auburn has lost three games in a row, all of which were on the verge of being different outcomes. However, Auburn has a great chance to get back on track and pick up an important win over an SEC foe.

Head Coach Bruce Pearl believes that his team can win what he expects to be an up-tempo contest against Missouri, and so do the national media and betting sites.

ESPN has made their prediction for Tuesday’s game between Auburn and Missouri and is heavily on Auburn’s side by giving them a 79.1% chance to earn the win.

BetMGM is also siding with Auburn by listing them as a 6.5-point favorite on Tuesday, with the over/under set at 150.5.

Auburn’s opponent, Missouri, is on a bit of a hot streak by winning five of its last six games, most recently taking down Tennessee in buzzer-beating fashion in Knoxville.

Auburn faces Missouri Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN 2.

More Basketball!

Auburn on the brink of ESPN Basketball Power Index top 25 Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Missouri Auburn vs. Missouri: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday's game at Neville Arena

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire