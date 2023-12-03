Auburn has a 70% chance to beat Appalachian State on Sunday

The Auburn Tigers face Appalachian State on Sunday for their first true road contest of the season.

The Tigers are currently on a hot streak. They have won five games in a row after suffering a season-opening defeat to No. 9 Baylor, and are looking to keep the momentum going ahead of a challenging December stretch that features Indiana and USC.

Can Auburn keep it going against the Mountaineers? ESPN analytics appears to think that they have a great chance of doing so.

According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, Auburn has a 69.7% chance to earn its sixth-straight win by knocking off Appalachian State on the road.

Auburn and Appalachian State have very similar team stats, with the only separation being points per game. The Tigers score 81 points per game while the Mountaineers score just 77. Head coach Bruce Pearl explains why Appalachian State is hard to prepare for.

“They are a hard prep because they are multiple,” Pearl said. “They will play man and they will play zone, and you have to prepare for both because they are good at both. They will press a little and you have to prepare for that. It’s a good preparation for us, but it won’t be an easy preparation because they do good stuff.”

Auburn faces Appalachian State on Sunday at Noon CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire