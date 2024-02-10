Auburn has 62% chance to beat Florida on Saturday

Two of the SEC’s top scoring offenses will meet in Gainesville on Saturday, as the No. 11 Auburn Tigers hopes to secure its third-straight quadrant 1 victory against the Florida Gators at the O’Connell Center.

Both teams average at least 83 points per game, which is indicative of the team’s 43% field goal percentage. Florida is a better rebounding team while Auburn is better at creating scoring opportunities through blocks, steals, and assists.

Which team has the advantage on Saturday? ESPN’s matchup predictor expects the Tigers to pull off the road win in tight fashion by giving them a 61.5% chance to win.

ESPN predicts that the matchup in Gainesville will be one of the top games to watch on Saturday. The game has a matchup quality of 93.4, which is third-highest on Saturday’s schedule, and predicts the game to have a point differential of 3.2 points. Creighton-Xavier is ahead of Auburn-Florida at No. 2 while Tennessee‘s road tilt at Texas A&M is the top game of the day according to ESPN.

Florida has a slight edge over Auburn in the points per game department, 84.9-83.1, as well as rebounds 44.5-39.3. However, Auburn holds the advantage in points allowed, field goal percentage, assists, blocks, and steals.

The Tigers and Gators battle it out at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. Click here to get the full preview of Saturday’s key SEC matchup.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire