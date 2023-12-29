Auburn has 52% chance to beat Maryland on Saturday

The Auburn Tigers will face the Maryland Terrapins in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, and ESPN is calling this game a toss-up.

According to the latest data from the ESPN matchup predictor, Auburn has been given a 51.8% chance to earn the bowl win.

Both teams have an amazing number of opt-outs that will affect how each squad will play the game. For Auburn, the defensive secondary will take a hit due to the opt-outs of Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James. What helps Auburn’s case, however, is that Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is also opting out of the game.

Tagovailoa passed for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for Maryland, and his absence could be helpful to an Auburn secondary that will be missing two key pieces.

Auburn kicks off the Music City Bowl on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire