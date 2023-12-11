Auburn 5-star WR target Ryan Williams reclassifies to 2024

After plenty of speculation, five-star Alabama wide receiver commit and key Auburn target Ryan Williams has reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class.

Despite jumping up a cycle, he is still one of the top players in the country. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver. The Saraland product is also the No. 3 player from Alabama in the 2024 rankings.

It’s easy to see why he has been such a big priority from wide receivers coach Marucs Davis, Williams was named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year and voted Mr. Football as a sophomore. In three varsity seasons, he accounted for over 4,400 all-purpose yards and 71 total touchdowns.

He will not sign in the early signing period later the month and instead will wait until February, giving himself a chance to take several visits. He told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente that he plans to visit Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Georgia and LSU.

Auburn has already built one of if not the best wide receivers hauls in the country, having commitments from five-stars Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson as well as four-stars Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons. Williams would be the final piece in a talented group that would immediately push for playing time once it arrived on the Plains.

“That’s definitely important too because you can’t do it by yourself,” Williams said. “You need other pieces around you to take some of the load off like we have at Saraland. It makes the game easier.”

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire