Auburn has 46% chance to beat Arkansas on Saturday

The college football season for both Auburn and Arkansas has not gone the way that neither fan base had hoped this season, but both teams are riding into Saturday’s game with confidence.

Since experiencing a four-game losing streak to the SEC’s top teams, Auburn has won two straight games. As for Arkansas, they received a shot in the arm by firing offensive coordinator Dan Enos and promoting Kenny Guiton to the role. The result was an upset win over Florida in overtime, the program’s first-ever victory in Gainesville.

Both teams have heightened senses of confidence, but which team has the edge? According to ESPN, Arkansas does. But only slightly.

ESPN’s matchup predictor forecasts the Razorbacks to win on Saturday, by giving them a 54% chance to earn the victory. There are several great games scheduled for Saturday, such as Tennessee-Missouri and Georgia-Ole Miss. However, it is Arkansas that has the closest margin of victory chance of any team in the SEC this week.

How does ESPN expect the rest of this week’s SEC slate to turn out? Here is a rundown of who is expected to win each game this weekend within the SEC according to ESPN analytics.

Alabama at Kentucky

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Alabama (85.8%)

After beating LSU by two scores last Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide are in complete control of the SEC West heading into the home stretch of the regular season. Kentucky snapped a three-game losing streak last week by defeating Mississippi State on the road, but their confidence should not carry over to a home game with Alabama, thus giving way to the Tide to earn a win.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: South Carolina (84.4%)

South Carolina avoided a scare last week at the hands of Jax State at home. This week, South Carolina should have an easier task with Vanderbilt. Expect the Gamecocks’ defense to play strong and play a role in a big home win.

Tennessee at Missouri

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

ESPN prediction: Tennessee (60.6%)

Tennessee begins a crucial stretch on Saturday by traveling to Columbia to face Missouri. The Tigers are 7-2 and gave Georgia a run for their money last Saturday in Athens. The Volunteers will play Georgia for a potential SEC East championship, and can not be caught looking ahead as the Tigers will give Tennessee their best shot.

Ole Miss at Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Georgia (69.8%)

Tennessee is not the only team facing a pivotal game on Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs, despite being undefeated, have a 39.5% chance of making the College Football Playoff according to ESPN’s FPI. The Bulldogs have a great chance to increase that percentage this Saturday by defeating Ole Miss at home. The Rebels also need a win to stay alive for an SEC West crown, so expect a great game between the hedges on Saturday.

Florida at LSU

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN prediction: LSU (87.4%)

A night game in Death Valley should be enough to scare Florida on Saturday, and it will be even harder for the Gators to beat LSU if Jayden Daniels returns from the injury he suffered in last week’s loss to Alabama. LSU should roll in this one.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN 2)

ESPN prediction: Texas A&M (86.3%)

In what could be a “make or break” Saturday in the SEC, this game possibly has the biggest chance of being a straight blowout. Texas A&M

