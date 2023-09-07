Auburn has 45% chance to beat California on Saturday

The Auburn Tigers are loaded up and are on their way to the West Coast for this Saturday’s game at California.

Both teams will enter with a 1-0 record after week one’s action. The Tigers defeated UMass, 59-14, behind a strong offensive outing that produced 495 yards. As for California, they traveled to North Texas and embarrassed the Mean Green in their own stadium, 58-21.

How does ESPN see this game shaking out? Early on, the game is considered to be a “toss-up” with California owning a small advantage at 55%. Can Auburn shake off the long trip (and the incredibly late start time) on Saturday?

Here’s a look at how ESPN predicts week two’s SEC action to play out.

Texas at Alabama

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Alabama (80.9%)

After dropping a heartbreaker to Alabama last season in Austin, Texas hopes to leave Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with a revenge win. ESPN does not like the Longhorns’ chances and predicts that the Crimson Tide will earn a comfortable win.

Kent State at Arkansas

Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Arkansas (94.8%)

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville for a true home game this Saturday against Kent State. Next week will be a fun one for the Hogs as they welcome BYU to town, and ESPN expects Arkansas to build confidence ahead of the fun nonconference matchup.

McNeese State at Florida

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

ESPN prediction: Florida (98.8%)

Florida lost an aggravating game to Utah last Thursday and will use Saturday’s game against McNeese State to work out some issues ahead of next week’s game with Tennessee. ESPN believes that Florida will get the job done this weekend.

Ball State at Georgia

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Georgia (98.7%)

Oklahoma was originally scheduled to visit Athens this weekend. However, the Bulldogs will have to entertain Ball State instead. Georgia should earn another easy win, which will set up a fun game with South Carolina next Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

Kickoff: 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

ESPN prediction: Kentucky (99.0%)

The Wildcats earned a win last week over Ball State, and will get another tune-up opportunity this weekend with Eastern Kentucky. As expected, ESPN feels confident that Kentucky will earn a big win over an in-state foe.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

ESPN prediction: LSU (99.0%)

LSU got off to a less-than-ideal start to the 2023 season by dropping the season opener to Florida State. This week, ESPN is confident that the Bayou Bengals will get their first win of the year on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee State at Missouri

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

ESPN prediction: Missouri (89.8%)

A big showdown with Kansas State awaits Missouri next week, so the Tigers need to take advantage of this week’s opportunity against Middle Tennessee State to get better. Last week, the Blue Raiders gained just 211 yards of offense on Alabama’s defense, so expect Missouri’s defense to post something similar.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Mississippi State (74.8%)

The day’s first SEC vs. Pac-12 game will feature Mississippi State and Arizona. Last season, the Bulldogs surprised Arizona at home, 39-17, and ESPN expects Mississippi State to repeat last season’s performance.

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN 2)

ESPN prediction: Ole Miss (77.3%)

Tulane ended last season by stunning USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the Cotton Bowl. Tulane hopes to re-create last season’s success but will have to extinguish a talented Ole Miss offense in order to earn a win on Saturday.

Furman at South Carolina

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

ESPN prediction: South Carolina (93.2%)

South Carolina is expected to earn its first win of the 2023 season on Saturday against in-state foe Furman, but ESPN is leaving some room for error, as the Paladins earned a respectable 45-10 win over Tennessee Tech last weekend.

Austin Peay at Tennessee

Kickoff: 4 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

ESPN prediction: Tennessee (99.0%)

The Volunteers appear to be picking up where they left off after thrashing Virginia on opening weekend. Expect the same to happen this Saturday at Neyland Stadium against Austin Peay.

Texas A&M at Miami

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

ESPN prediction: Miami (52.9%)

Conner Weigman had a great game last weekend against New Mexico by throwing for 236 yards and five touchdowns. Can he produce similar numbers in Miami? ESPN analytics is not working in favor of the Aggies.

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Kickoff: 10 a.m. CT (ACC Network)

ESPN prediction: Wake Forest (75.8%)

Vanderbilt is 2-0 for the second season in a row, but ESPN feels that the Commodores won’t make it to 3-0 following Saturday’s action at Wake Forest.

