Auburn 4-star power forward target Nic Codie sets commitment date

Nic Codie is one of the top power forwards in the country and on July 25, he included Auburn in his top seven schools. The Carrollton, Texas, product is now ready to wrap up his recruitment and has set a commitment date of Nov. 2.

He will be deciding between Auburn, Houston, LSU, Miami, TCU, Texas and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-9, 200-pounder has visited each school but Auburn but has an official visit set for Oct. 20.

That visit will allow him a chance to check out what Auburn fans are like during a game as the football team will be hosting Ole Miss, a tactic that Bruce Pearl has frequently used on key targets.

Codie is the No. 51 overall player and No. 10 power forward in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Texas.

Auburn currently has one commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle, five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford.

NEWS: Nic Codie, the No. 34 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he will announce his college decision on Nov. 2nd. The 6-8 Forward has officially visited each of his finalists, besides Auburn. He plans to visit the Tigers on Oct. 26. Story: https://t.co/yWjVZziFVH pic.twitter.com/n11GkylneT — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 10, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire