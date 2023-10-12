Auburn has 24.2% chance to beat LSU on Saturday

Auburn’s draw to open the SEC slate has been rough so far, and the Tigers are looking to avoid its first 0-3 conference start since 2012.

Early betting lines are not favoring Auburn to upset No. 20 LSU this weekend, as they began the week as 11.5-point underdogs. It does not help their case that several key contributors such as Keionte Scott and Mosiah Nasili-Kite are out due to injury.

How does ESPN predict the game will go? Things are not looking great for Auburn in that regard, either, as the visiting Tigers have just a 24.2% chance to defeat LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

LSU enters the game at 4-2 on the season, with losses to ranked teams. No. 4 Florida State defeated LSU in the season opener, and No. 13 Ole Miss outraced LSU in a shootout on Sept. 30. LSU got into another shootout with No. 21 Missouri last week before using a strong second-half effort to run away with the 49-39 win.

Should we anticipate any more upsets within the SEC this weekend? Here is ESPN’s forecast of the other six games taking place within the conference this week.

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (CBS)

ESPN prediction: Georgia (97.6%)

Critics were skeptical of Georgia’s close wins, but those concerns were put to rest last Saturday with their 51-13 drubbing of No. 20 Kentucky. Vanderbilt is next on the list, and you can expect the Bulldogs to shell out the same punishment to Vanderbilt, who has lost five straight games since beginning the season 2-0.

Arkansas at Alabama

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Alabama (90.6%)

After their rough two-week period in September, Alabama appears to be back to normal by winning three consecutive SEC games. Arkansas has dropped four straight games and hopes to gain momentum before hosting Mississippi State next weekend.

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

ESPN prediction: Tennessee (56.7%)

Although not likely, Tennessee vs. Texas A&M is a potential SEC Championship matchup. The Aggies fell to Alabama at home last weekend, which has given Tennessee a slight edge in this one.

Florida at South Carolina

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT

ESPN prediction: South Carolina (57.5%)

Florida enters the game by allowing just 287 yards per contest, as opposed to South Carolina’s 443 yards per game. The Gamecocks pass for 312 yards per game, however, so that gives them an advantage at home.

Missouri at Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Prediction: Kentucky (55.7%)

Both Missouri and Kentucky were humbled last weekend by taking their first defeat. Both return to the field to face each other, with Kentucky holding the edge according to ESPN.

