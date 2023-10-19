Auburn has 22% chance to upset Ole Miss this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels for a primetime showdown on ESPN.

Auburn limps into the game after dropping a 48-18 game to No. 19 LSU last Saturday night and looks to bounce back Saturday night against one of the top teams in the SEC West. ESPN’s matchup predictor does not foresee that sort of thing happening, as they give Ole Miss a 77.2% chance of pulling off the road win.

The high-percentage win chance is not indicative of how oddsmakers predict the game play out. In the latest spread update, the Rebels are just 6.5-point favorites over the Tigers.

Here is a look at how each game within the SEC will play out according to ESPN’s matchup predictor.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Arkansas (67.4%)

Both teams are looking for their first SEC win of the season, but after Arkansas nearly pulled off the upset of No. 8 Alabama last weekend, ESPN predicts that the Razorbacks will get the win. Expect KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas offense to take advantage of a Mississippi State defense that allows 395 yards per game.

For more coverage of Arkansas-Mississippi State, visit Razorbacks Wire.

Tennessee at Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

ESPN prediction: Alabama 76.4%

An angry Alabama team is a team that no one wants to face. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee last season at Neyland Stadium, which snapped a 15-game winning streak. This time around, Alabama hosts the Volunteers in what is expected to be an insane atmosphere. Alabama’s offense will be challenged by Tennessee’s offense which produces 443 yards per game.

For more coverage of this week’s showdown in Tuscaloosa, visit Roll Tide Wire and Vols Wire.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Missouri (64.6%)

Missouri is experiencing its best start under Eli Drinkwitz, and needs just one more win to hit their highest win total under his leadership. The Tigers have a great chance to do that this Saturday at home against a 2-4 South Carolina team that allows 451 yards per game.

Army at LSU

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: LSU (96.8%)

LSU hosts this week’s only nonconference game by facing the Army Black Knights at Tiger Stadium. There is an 11-yard discrepancy between how many yards Army gains, versus how much they allow (350-339), and will have a hard time slowing down the LSU offense which gains 550 yards per contest.

For more coverage of LSU-Army, visit LSU Tigers Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire