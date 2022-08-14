Auburn 2024 linebacker target set to commit at noon Sunday

The No. 2 linebacker in the nation for 2024 gave short notice for his recruitment.

Atlanta native Myles Graham announced Saturday night that he planned to commit at noon on Sunday. Graham has Auburn in his final five schools, all of which are SEC schools save for Ohio State.

Graham currently has no projected Crystal Ball, as his class is a year out, but he has a legacy that it may be important to keep an eye on — his father is Earnest Graham, who played running back for the Florida Gators and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. Florida is one of the schools that Graham has in his last five, so Auburn fans will find out soon if he commits to the Tigers, his legacy school of Florida or goes a different route entirely.

The Tigers only have two hard commits for the class of 2024, but they’re both four-star prospects — Auburn currently has 247Sports’ ninth-ranked class. Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff will be hoping to boost that number with Graham’s potential commitment on Sunday.

