Auburn has an 18% chance to beat Georgia on Saturday

The Auburn Tigers welcome the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. If they were to win, it would be one of the biggest upsets of the college football season according to the latest projections.

ESPN’s matchup predictor is giving Auburn a very small chance to knock off the Bulldogs this weekend, as they give Georgia an 82% chance to win the 128th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The prediction falls in line with the latest betting trends. BetMGM placed the line at -16.5 in favor of Georgia at the beginning of the week, with the over/under set at 47.5.

Here is a look at how each game within the SEC will play out according to ESPN’s matchup predictor.

Florida at Kentucky

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Kentucky (52%)

The No. 23 Florida Gators once held a 30-game winning streak over Kentucky before the Wildcats ended it with a 27-16 win in The Swamp in 2018. Since then, Kentucky has won two games in a row in the series and has won three of the last five meetings. Will they continue their streak this weekend at home?

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Texas A&M (73%)

The Aggies are rolling after taking down Auburn last week, and feel confident in Max Johnson leading the offense following a season-ending injury diagnosis for Conner Weigman. Texas A&M has dominated this series since they joined the SEC in 2012, winning 10 of the last 11.

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN prediction: Missouri (80%)

Missouri is ranked No. 23 this week after moving to 4-0 on the season. For a team that has failed to win more than six games under Eli Drinkwitz, things sure are buzzing in Columbia. Expect the Tigers to roll this week, which will set up an interesting battle with No. 12 LSU next Saturday.

LSU at Ole Miss

Kickoff: 5 p.m. CT

ESPN prediction: Ole Miss (56.6%)

No. 20 Ole Miss couldn’t quite pull off the upset of No. 11 Alabama last weekend, but they return home to face No. 12 LSU at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. This game is seen as a toss-up and it could be a great test for the Rebels offense.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

ESPN projection: Tennessee (70%)

The Volunteers’ dream season was upended last season at South Carolina when then No. 6 Tennessee dropped a 63-38 decision to the Gamecocks in Columbia. This time around, No. 19 Tennessee looks to get revenge and to avoid an 0-2 start in SEC play.

Alabama at Mississippi State

Kickoff: 8 p.m. CT (ESPN)

ESPN prediction: Alabama (87.8%)

The No. 11 Crimson Tide appeared more of themselves last Saturday in their 24-10 win over Ole Miss. This week, Jalen Milroe and Alabama will head over to Starkville to continue their image rebuild over a Mississippi State team that took a 40-14 beating at the hands of LSU last Saturday.

